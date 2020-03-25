TCB, DNCRP cut staff holidays to maintain commodity supply





Holidays of all officials and employees of Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) and Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) have been cancelled to facilitate supply of essential commodities in the market.A commerce ministry press release said on Tuesday.The move has been taken to ensure the smooth supply of essential commodities and continue market monitoring to keep prices stable in the situation the spread of COVID-19 is increasingly hitting the nation, said a press release issued by the ministry of commerce. On Monday, the government declared a 10-day nationwide holiday, shutting down government and private offices excepting essential and healthcare facilities from March 26 until April 4.Army personnel in aid of civil power will be deployed at divisional and district levels from Tuesday (March 24) to help local administrations for ensuring social distancing and to take cautionary measures to contain the spread of coronavirus across the country, the press statement said.