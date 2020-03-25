Video
Wednesday, 25 March, 2020, 7:15 AM
Stocks slide as coronavirus takes fresh toll

Published : Wednesday, 25 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Business Correspondent

Stocks retuned to losing tracks again on Tuesday chased by fears of globally raging coronavirus which took another toll in the country on raising the official death figure to four.
Indices on both the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) declined as the dominant small investors sold their shares for case in the wake of rising commodity prices as supply crunched on reduced movement of transports.
Bourses have been whimsical after the authorities introduces circuit breaker in order to try to boost the sagging market on March 19 last. The stocks rose immediately circuit breaker, but it declined again on March 22 and again gained on the following day to gain marginally on Monday.
The government has announced closure of all public and private offices from March 26 to April 4 as part of its efforts to contain the spread of novel coronavirus. Accordingly trading on the bourses will also be closed on March 26 to April 4.


