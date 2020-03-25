Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 25 March, 2020, 7:15 AM
Home Business

Factories won’t shut, but will follow PM's guidance: BGMEA

Published : Wednesday, 25 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has decided not to shut the factories for now while waiting what direction the Prime Minister's address to the nation on March 25 will offer in this regard.
BGMEA President Rubana Huq said on Tuesday, "Every factory      owner will decide by themselves on shutting the plants; otherwise, the government will provide a guideline. BGMEA is not an authority to give a decision in this regard,"
Individual factory owners may decide whether or not they will keep factories open or go for shutting, she said.
The country's major exporters association has not made any decision yet and in a dilemma at a time when the government declaration of general holiday starts from Thursday.
A former BGMEA leader told the Daily Observer on Tuesday that there should be decisions by the BGMEA leadership after the Prime Minister address to the nation.
He said factories are already making loss and if the factories remain close for a long time the loss would only multiply. On the other hand it is difficult to remain operative the losses may be enormous for many at a time orders are slipping out.
Moreover, there is panic among workers and the lockdown is adding difficulties to workers to come to factories, he said.
Once the BGMEA will decide at industry level it will be easier for everyone to follow, he maintained.
Another factory owner requesting anonymity said, "I have not yet heard about BGMEA decisions but I will keep factory open in small scale."
The Ministry of Labour and Employment called meetings twice on Saturday and Sunday over the present situation. In these meetings, owners, workers and the government have all agreed to keep the factories open for now.
However, some labour leaders in the garment sector have been pushing for an immediate shutdown of factories due to growing risks to workers safety.
President of Bangladesh's apex trade body FBCCI Sheikh Fazle Fahim told the news agency that industry owners are waiting to receive a comprehensive plan from the government.
"We are thinking about the millions of workers travelling home and what results this may bring. Besides, the future of these scores of unemployed people is at stake and when production may resume are also matters of concern," he said.
"The trade association or the owners have turned to the government for a decision, because only a central decision can ensure discipline."
There are 41 manufacturing sectors in Bangladesh and all are looking for government guidance as any decision will stake the livelihood of millions of workers.
Not only the garment industry, processed foods, plastic products and footwear. The garment industry alone employs more than four million workers. How these workers, along with workers in other sectors, will face the looming danger is the matter of concern.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Square Pharma signs deal with 2 peers
BKMEA for keeping factories open for now
Coronavirus to affect local and export industries: DCCI
TCB, DNCRP cut staff holidays to maintain commodity supply
Stocks slide as coronavirus takes fresh toll
Factories won’t shut, but will follow PM's guidance: BGMEA
NZ central bank to inject $17.1b into economy
Facebook donates 720,000 masks due to coronavirus outbreak


Latest News
US could become next coronavirus epicentre, warns WHO
DCCI calls to create emergency fund using forex reserves
Armed Forces set to start fieldwork in full swing Wednesday
All courts to remain shut from Mar 29 to Apr 2
Woman killed as train hits her
Both BNP and people relieved for move to release Khaleda: Fakhrul
PPE given to Upazila Health Complex
India orders total lockdown of 1.3 billion people for 21 days
Control room opened to monitor market
55 nabbed in Rajshahi
Most Read News
Khaleda Zia to be released for six months
Covid-19: Altering the global dimension & threats for BD
Public transports movement suspended from Mar 26
Coronavirus: Bangladeshi woman dies in NY
Will overcome COVID-19 challenges working together: Modi to Hasina
Where will Corona spread if not in Bangladesh?
UK imposes lockdown
BUET residential area put under lockdown
All local, mail, intercity train services suspended
Govt shuts offices from Mar 26 to Apr 4, Army called in
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft