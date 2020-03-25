Factories won’t shut, but will follow PM's guidance: BGMEA





BGMEA President Rubana Huq said on Tuesday, "Every factory owner will decide by themselves on shutting the plants; otherwise, the government will provide a guideline. BGMEA is not an authority to give a decision in this regard,"

Individual factory owners may decide whether or not they will keep factories open or go for shutting, she said.

The country's major exporters association has not made any decision yet and in a dilemma at a time when the government declaration of general holiday starts from Thursday.

A former BGMEA leader told the Daily Observer on Tuesday that there should be decisions by the BGMEA leadership after the Prime Minister address to the nation.

He said factories are already making loss and if the factories remain close for a long time the loss would only multiply. On the other hand it is difficult to remain operative the losses may be enormous for many at a time orders are slipping out.

Moreover, there is panic among workers and the lockdown is adding difficulties to workers to come to factories, he said.

Once the BGMEA will decide at industry level it will be easier for everyone to follow, he maintained.

Another factory owner requesting anonymity said, "I have not yet heard about BGMEA decisions but I will keep factory open in small scale."

The Ministry of Labour and Employment called meetings twice on Saturday and Sunday over the present situation. In these meetings, owners, workers and the government have all agreed to keep the factories open for now.

However, some labour leaders in the garment sector have been pushing for an immediate shutdown of factories due to growing risks to workers safety.

President of Bangladesh's apex trade body FBCCI Sheikh Fazle Fahim told the news agency that industry owners are waiting to receive a comprehensive plan from the government.

"We are thinking about the millions of workers travelling home and what results this may bring. Besides, the future of these scores of unemployed people is at stake and when production may resume are also matters of concern," he said.

"The trade association or the owners have turned to the government for a decision, because only a central decision can ensure discipline."

There are 41 manufacturing sectors in Bangladesh and all are looking for government guidance as any decision will stake the livelihood of millions of workers.

Not only the garment industry, processed foods, plastic products and footwear. The garment industry alone employs more than four million workers. How these workers, along with workers in other sectors, will face the looming danger is the matter of concern.

















