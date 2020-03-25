14 people, 24 institutes fined in five districts





PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR: A mobile court here on Sunday fined a Dubai-returnee Tk 10,000 on Sunday for avoiding mandatory home quarantine.

Fined Selim Reza, 26, is a resident of Boro Chandipur-Chaitapara Village in Chandipur Union.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer and Executive Magistrate Shahnaz Mithun Munni conducted the court. Reza returned home from Dubai a week back and received a home quarantine notice. The fine was realised from his father Wahed, 60.

MUNSHIGANJ: A mobile court on Sunday fined a UAE-returnee Tk 20,000 at Mathabhanga Village in Imampur Union under Gazaria Upazila of the district for skipping home quarantine.

Fined Romana Akhter, 35, is a resident of the village.

In the afternoon, the mobile court led by Gazaria Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Hasan Sadi fined her.

She returned home on March 18 last and received the notice asking for 14-day self or home quarantine. It was alleged she was seen outing and chatting with her relatives.

KAWKHALI, PIROJPUR: A total of 10 people including one Kuwait returnee were fined on the charge of different allegations at Kawkhali in the district on Sunday.

Kuwait returnee Shahin Hossain of Shialkathi Union, 35, was fined Tk 10 thousand for not maintain home quarantine.

Eight others, Sohag Akan, Alim Hawladar, Md. Shamim, Asin Khan, Shahidul Islam, Sujan, Zahidul and Liton were slapped a fine of Tk 2,000 each on charge of gambling in shop in Shialzani Chaurasta area totalling the fine amount at Tk 16,000.

Tk 2,000 was slapped to a hawker Abdul Hamid from Natore on charge of selling drugs making public gathering in Dhabri Bazaar of the upazila.

Kawkhali Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and Executive Magistrate Mst Khaleda Khatun Rekha conducted the mobile team.

LAXMIPUR: A total of 24 institutes were fined Tk 91 thousand by a mobile court at Chandraganj on the charge of raising commodity prices in the district on Sunday.

At night, the court led by UNO and Executive Magistrate Shafikur Ridwan Arman Shakil was conducted in Chandraganj Bazaar.

The operation was assisted by local Union Chairman Nurul Islam Babul, officials of District Marketing Office and members of Chandraganj Police Station.

According to Upazila Parishad sources, on the charge of raising commodity prices, for not hanging price lists, opening shops blocking public spaces, selling gas cylinders without licence and selling other commodities in an unhygienic environment, these 24 institutes were fined Tk 91 thousand under the Consumers Rights Act.

MANIKGANJ: Two separate mobile courts here on Sunday noon fined two foreign returnees in Ghior and Shivalaya upazilas.

Ghior Upazila UNO Irin Akhter said Mojharul Islam Raju, a Saudi Arabia returnee, was fined Tk 10,000 for not going to home quarantine in Tara Village of Ghior Upazila.









On the other hand, a mobile court led by Shivalaya UNO Firoz Mahmud fined Karim Sheikh, son of Billal Hossain of Kamar Vakla Village under Ulail Union in the upazila, Tk 3,000 for the same reason. Karim Sheikh has recently returned from India.





