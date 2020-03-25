Two found dead in 2 dists





MYMENSINGH: Police recovered a female SSC examinee's hanging body from Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

Deceased Tahmina, 17, was the daughter of Abdul Matin of Purba Atharodana Village in the upazila. She passed the SSC examination last year from Atharodana High School.

Family members claimed after gang-rape, miscreants hanged the body.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gafargaon Police Station (PS) Anukul Sarker said, being informed by locals, police recovered the body and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

BRAHMANBARIA: Police recovered a woman's body from her Dubai expat husband's house at Ghanashyampur Village under Bishnupur Union in Bijoynagar Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.

Deceased Shirina Begum, 45, was the wife of Rook Mia of the village.































Two persons were found dead in two districts- Mymensingh and Brahmanbaria, in three days.MYMENSINGH: Police recovered a female SSC examinee's hanging body from Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.Deceased Tahmina, 17, was the daughter of Abdul Matin of Purba Atharodana Village in the upazila. She passed the SSC examination last year from Atharodana High School.Family members claimed after gang-rape, miscreants hanged the body.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gafargaon Police Station (PS) Anukul Sarker said, being informed by locals, police recovered the body and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.BRAHMANBARIA: Police recovered a woman's body from her Dubai expat husband's house at Ghanashyampur Village under Bishnupur Union in Bijoynagar Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.Deceased Shirina Begum, 45, was the wife of Rook Mia of the village.