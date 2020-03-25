2,430 returnees home quarantined in 3 dists





KHULNA: A total of 1,431 foreign returnees were sent to home quarantine in the district till 8am on Tuesday to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Of them, a total of 827 expatriates have been kept under home quarantine in last 24 hours and as many as 31 were so far given clearance after their stay in quarantine for 14 days without symptoms of coronavirus, said an official of civil surgeon's office.

According to Civil Surgeon (CS) office, 80 returnees have been placed at home quarantine in Dakop, 59 in Batiaghata, 92 in Rupsha, 19 in Terokhada, 37 in Digholia, 36 in Fultola, 24 in Dumuria, 101 in Paikgachha, 144 in Koyra, and 839 in Khulna City Corporation.

CS Dr Sujat Ahmed suggested creating awareness at the community level to ensure cent per cent home or institutional quarantine of migrants for 14 days to prevent community spread of COVID-19.

Putting stress on creating community awareness about the severity of COVID-19, CS Dr Sujat requested everyone not to become panicked and to comply with health directives of the government to prevent coronavirus spread.

Discouraging people to attend all kinds of public gatherings, meetings and rallies, CS Dr Sujat Ahmed urged all to avoid public transport and try to maintain social distance from one person to another.

LAXMIPUR: Ninety-two more returnees were home quarantined in the last 24 hours on Tuesday raising the toll to 740 from Monday's 648 in the district.

District Health Department sources said from March 1 to 23, total 3,911 returnees were recorded in the district.

It was alleged that most youths are moving freely in the localities flouting quarantine rules and regulations. Many of them were not found at home.

On Sunday, Civil Surgeon Dr Abdul Gaffar said considering the safety of their families and the country, the home returnees have to stay during the 14-day home quarantine.

He also said district and police administrations are trying to find them out. Samples of four persons were sent to Dhaka for testing. But corona symptoms were not found in three of them. The report of the remaining one has not been handed over yet.

He added that two contact numbers- 16263 and 333 have been opened for public access requesting for information about anyone coming back in the last two weeks.

Separate outdoor counters have been opened in Laxmipur Sadar Hospital for the patients with fever and coughing with separate treating rooms. Keeping a three-foot distance, physicians are recording the patients' history and providing necessary prescriptions.

The returnees carrying fever or coughing were identified, and in suspicion, they have been put in home quarantine. Yet now corona symptom has been found in none.

Residential Medical Officer Dr Anwar Hossen of Sadar Hospital told journalists that a total of 100 beds have been put in order in four hospitals for suspected quarantining. One has been put in hospital quarantine.

Police Super Dr AHM Kamruzzaman told journalists that the officer-in-charges of all police stations have been instructed to find the returnees in their respective areas. Besides, distribution of leaflets and masks and publicity are going on among the locals.

DC Anjan Chandra Pal said upazila nirbahi officers have been instructed to keep the returnees in home quarantine. Already, seven of them have been fined for flouting quarantine order and cautioned, he added.

BAGERHAT: At total of 880 foreign returnees out of total 3,300 have been sent to home quarantine till Sunday over coronavirus fear in the district.

Meanwhile, publicity is on to send huge number of returnees to quarantine.

Civil Surgeon Dr KM Humayun Kabir said they are monitoring so that so that none can go out of quarantine.

Two world heritage sites, Sundarban and Shat Gambuj Mosque, have been sealed and being monitored so that none can enter these, he also said.

Awareness publicity on coronavirus has been intensified at village levels too.

Zila Sadar Hospital, upazila hospitals and isolation centres have been prepared for coronavirus checkups.































