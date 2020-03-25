Cattle markets closed in districts





KHULNA: District administration on Monday asked to close all cattle and weekly makeshift markets from Tuesday till further notice to prevent coronavirus outbreak.

The decision was made at the district level committee meeting centring the Covid-19 outbreak through a video-conference considering the public health in the conference hall of local circuit house with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Helal Hossen in the chair.

The DC gave the directives to all concerned through a video-conference asking to close all tea-stalls after 5pm every day, saying that coronavirus pandemic has created a disaster.

The meeting was attended, among others, by Civil Surgeon Dr Sujat Ahmed, Superintendent of Police SM Shafiullah, and Deputy Police Commissioner (South) Md Ehsan Shah.

Besides, coronavirus detection kits, personal protective equipment (PPE), masks and hand sanitizers will be distributed soon among the doctors, nurses and health workers, he said, adding, isolation beds are ready to face any situation due to the coronavirus.

Terming Bangladesh self-sufficient in food at present, the DC called for creating awareness among the public in general so that none can purchase additional commodities after being panicked following the present situation.

MEHERPUR: The administration has announced the closure of all cattle markets in the district centring the coronavirus outbreak.

After the announcement on Monday morning, the authorities halted the sale at Bamundi-Nishipur cattle market in Gangni Upazila of the district.

District and upazila administrations are implementing strict government directives to prevent coronavirus infection.

Bamundi-Nishipur cattle market sits every Monday and Friday and Meherpur cattle market on Friday and Tuesday of the week. Besides, the biggest goat market at Baradi in Sadar Upazila sits every Saturday and Wednesday.

Many buyers and sellers come to the cattle markets from Meherpur and surrounding districts.

Confirming the lockdown, Gangni Upazila Nirbahi Officer Dilara Rahman said according to the district administration's decision to prevent public gatherings, all the cattle markets in the district were locked down.

Meanwhile, police members and upazila administration officials have been sent to monitor the haats.





































