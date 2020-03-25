Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 25 March, 2020, 7:15 AM
Home Countryside

Cattle markets closed in districts

Published : Wednesday, 25 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Our Correspondents

To prevent the spread of coronavirus, cattle markets have been closed in several districts of the country including Khulna and Meherpur.
KHULNA: District administration on Monday asked to close all cattle and weekly makeshift markets from Tuesday till further notice to prevent coronavirus outbreak.
The decision was made at the district level committee meeting centring the Covid-19 outbreak through a video-conference considering the public health in the conference hall of local circuit house with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Helal Hossen in the chair.
The DC gave the directives to all concerned through a video-conference asking to close all tea-stalls after 5pm every day, saying that coronavirus pandemic has created a disaster.
The meeting was attended, among others, by Civil Surgeon Dr Sujat Ahmed, Superintendent of Police SM Shafiullah, and Deputy Police Commissioner (South) Md Ehsan Shah.
Besides, coronavirus detection kits, personal protective equipment (PPE), masks and hand sanitizers will be distributed soon among the doctors, nurses and health workers, he said, adding, isolation beds are ready to face any situation due to the coronavirus.
Terming Bangladesh self-sufficient in food at present, the DC called for creating awareness among the public in general so that none can purchase additional commodities after being panicked following the present situation.
MEHERPUR: The administration has announced the closure of all cattle markets in the district centring the coronavirus outbreak.
After the announcement on Monday morning, the authorities halted the sale at Bamundi-Nishipur cattle market in Gangni Upazila of the district.
District and upazila administrations are implementing strict government directives to prevent coronavirus infection.
Bamundi-Nishipur cattle market sits every Monday and Friday and Meherpur cattle market on Friday and Tuesday of the week. Besides, the biggest goat market at Baradi in Sadar Upazila sits every Saturday and Wednesday.
Many buyers and sellers come to the cattle markets from Meherpur and surrounding districts.
Confirming the lockdown, Gangni Upazila Nirbahi Officer Dilara Rahman said according to the district administration's decision to prevent public gatherings, all the cattle markets in the district were locked down.
Meanwhile, police members and upazila administration officials have been sent to monitor the haats.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Coronavirus outbreak, a local brothel in Bagerhat Municipality was locked down
To prevent coronavirus spread, Chandpur Municipality Mayor Nasir Uddin Ahmed inaugurating a hand-wash campaign
14 people, 24 institutes fined in five districts
Two found dead in 2 dists
2,430 returnees home quarantined in 3 dists
Cattle markets closed in districts
29 nabbed with drugs in six districts
Meeting on preventing coronavirus


Latest News
US could become next coronavirus epicentre, warns WHO
DCCI calls to create emergency fund using forex reserves
Armed Forces set to start fieldwork in full swing Wednesday
All courts to remain shut from Mar 29 to Apr 2
Woman killed as train hits her
Both BNP and people relieved for move to release Khaleda: Fakhrul
PPE given to Upazila Health Complex
India orders total lockdown of 1.3 billion people for 21 days
Control room opened to monitor market
55 nabbed in Rajshahi
Most Read News
Khaleda Zia to be released for six months
Covid-19: Altering the global dimension & threats for BD
Public transports movement suspended from Mar 26
Coronavirus: Bangladeshi woman dies in NY
Will overcome COVID-19 challenges working together: Modi to Hasina
Where will Corona spread if not in Bangladesh?
UK imposes lockdown
BUET residential area put under lockdown
All local, mail, intercity train services suspended
Govt shuts offices from Mar 26 to Apr 4, Army called in
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft