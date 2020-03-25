Coronavirus panic in the kitchen market







The consumers continued to throng grocery stores, super shops and kitchen markets across the country amid looming threat of coronavirus, causing a hike in prices of essential commodities.



Retail consumers were panicked over the coronavirus issue and would suffer more if the price of essential commodities became unaffordable. They were hurriedly rushed to the kitchen market to purchase the daily essential goods which ultimately created chaos for a time being across the country. Traders have also attributed this escalation to panic buying by city dwellers, fearing possible lockdowns.



Most of the sellers blamed high demand and low supply of the goods for the sudden price hike. They also claimed that they had to buy those goods with a higher price, which forced them to charge extra.



Market analyst said higher and middle income customers are responsible for such a hike as they are purchasing rice and other essentials in large volume. Millers have also raised prices overnight following the rising panic demand.











As per the government information that there is no scarcity of rice, onion and other essentials for now. So, it is imperative to keep prices within the reach of commoners.



Md Zillur Rahaman

