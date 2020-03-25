It is a painted world upon a painted ocean



Maksud Ibna Rahaman



The story unfolds with three young men going to join a wedding ceremony. One of them was stopped by an ancient mariner. The youth couldn't but stopped as the mariner 'holds him with his glittering eyes'. The old man said once he went on a voyage on a fine day. The sea suddenly went turbulent with a storm rising up. Out of nowhere an Albatross, a great sea bird flew round their ship. They followed it out of the darkened region. With the storm over the mariner whimsically killed the bird. As the bird is known as the symbol of good luck other sailors became furious with the old mariner.



After the Albatross had been killed the wind pushed the ship into a sea where wind died down. The sea thickened and out of which slimy creatures raised their heads. They began to walk across the surface of the sea. Some of the sailors dreamt a spirit nine fathom deep crawling beneath the ship. The sailors blamed the mariner for their plight and hung the dead Albatross around his neck like a cross. After that the sailors one after another began to drop dead leaving the old sailor all alone on the sea surface. His ordeal began with no water and wind. The ship seemed a painted one upon a painted ocean.



After the coronavirus outbreak it is now a painted world upon a painted ocean with nothing in sight to rescue people unless the virus itself melts away. The streets and cities across the world have already worn a deserted look. The entire world is now reeling. People are dropping dead like flies as if we have got to do nothing. I am not giving the account of how many people have so far died in how many countries being infected with the deadly virus. People know all about it.



In the case of the old mariner it was a divine punishment descended upon him from above but what about us? Many religious clergies, especially who regularly preach people about redemption at mass religious gatherings, labeled the corona outbreak as the wrath of Allah who became furious with the mankind. But the truth is: it is neither the divine punishment nor it happened due to the wrath of Allah. The answer lies in the present world order that is not directed towards the welfare of people and nature. It is driven by benefit.



There might have been numerous reasons for the outbreak of coronavirus. One suggestion and what is now widely believed that the pandemic spread from Wuhan in China from wild animals. The market in Wuhan is called a wet market as pet and wild animals are stacked together one over the other. Animals at the bottom are often soaked with liquid like excrement, blood, pus and they all together contribute to creation of the virus. As those animals are consumed by humans they transmit from animals to humans. Another suggestion, though not widely believed, is the climate change that might have had a big contribution to generation of such virus. Especially erratic weather creates a breeding ground for such viruses to spawn.



But I personally view it from a bit different angle. One can easily recall what happened to Cuba in the month o f July of 1981. Cuba was hit by an epidemic of dengue fever that made 3, 40,000 people ill and killed 150 Cubans. On July 26 the same year amid the outbreak of dengue Fidel Castro in public said the United States might have been responsible for the introduction of a new strain of dengue fever, known as dengue-2 in Cuba. In a televised speech he said: "We share the people's conviction and strongly suspect that the plague that have been punishing our country, especially hemorrhagic dengue, could have been introduced into Cuba, into our country, by the CIA.



I don't think the suggestion and suspicion put forward by the then Cuban Chief of State Fidel Castro is unlikely. It is very much real in the world that only advice people to pursue money, not knowledge. Very recent trade war between the US and China and their exchange of blame games for the virus is indicative of something fishy. May be one of them wanted to punish the other and now the virus made in the lab has turned against its creator.



Didn't the US use biological weapons in Iraq to kill millions of people, of which the number of children alone was 5, 00000? Now the entire capitalist-imperialist world is in disarray. They can spend billions of dollars in manufacturing the weapons of mass destruction to invade other countries but they allocate very little money for research and vaccine invention. But poor country Cuba has shown that there is light at the end of the tunnel. They, in a very short time, invented the anti-virus to heal corona-infected people. Not only that the country has already sent an expert medical team to Italy to help it get rid of the virus.



Why Cuba can do while the others have failed. It the inherent power of the spirit of collectivity of the people of Cuba born out of socialist ideology. Capitalism-Imperialism has now nothing to offer to people except misery. It can now reap benefit out of people's misery and generate war for its survival but at the cost of lives of millions of people around the world. We have to learn from Cuba. The capitalist dazzling world can dazzle your eyes but cannot save peoples' lives when deadly viruses attack put the entire humankind on the verge of destruction.



The writer is a Senior Sub-Editor at the Daily Observer

















