Coronavirus, worries and hopes



Nizam Ahmed



However, media reports said at least five other people died in Khulna, Dhaka and Sylhet with symptoms of severe coronavirus over the last couple of days in Bangladesh. According to government data the percentage of death among the infected person stands nearly 10 per cent compared to some 4.5 per cent globally.



Bangladesh with its limited resources and manpower has taken a number of measures to control the spread of the pandemic. Bangladesh shut its educational institutions across the country as the number of infected people started growing. It has also banned political, social and religious gatherings. Most social institutions including the National Press Club in Dhaka have closed the doors for their members. Lastly it closed all government and private officers from March 26 to April 4 next. But banks will remain open from 10 am to 12 pm on weekdays.



Earlier authorities also requested Muslims to stay in mosques for minimum time and perform the compulsory prayers only. It is now planning to stop public transports temporarily. People have come up to cooperate the administration and as such they are now socially compelling the returnees from abroad to stay indoor during the quarantine period. Meanwhile, army have been deployed to assist civil administration to keep suspected people with infection in quarantine in vulnerable areas.



Authorities on March 20 shut down Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram for all international flights until further notice. The government has announced the closure of National Zoo located in Dhaka's Mirpur area from March 20 to March 31 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.



However, in the initial stage the surveillance at the country's international airports and sea ports were lax and as a result a large number of returnees from abroad slipped into the country. Over the last three months nearly 400,000 people mostly locals arrived from abroad. After the outbreak of coronavirus in Wuhan, only arrivals from China were screened at the country's airports, but thousands of Bangladeshi returnees and foreign visitors from other countries were allowed to enter without even advising them to stay in quarantine for the 14-day mandatory period.



It has been witnessed in the past that the disaster prone Bangladesh often goes safe in most natural and man-made political turmoil. The country periodically faces natural disasters that kill hundreds of people and destroys structures and crops worth billions of dollar.



It is true that the country has been almost unscathed in the recently thawed trade war between China and the United States. Moreover, Bangladesh has reaped some benefits out of the trade war, as the relevant firms in order to avoid the two countries sourced their merchandise in Bangladesh.



During global economic slowdown in 2008, Bangladesh economy stayed unhurt and it gross domestic product advanced near to 7 per cent. This time also it hopes to tackle the adverse situation caused by novel coronavirus pandemic and would be able to tackle the economic slowdown with bold action.



However, economists, manufacturers, exporters and other stakeholders fear that Bangladesh may not be able to avoid harm being caused by the deadly coronavirus, which has stopped exports of products and import of raw materials, suspended the movement of migrant workers and reduced the inflow of remittances. It has also retarded production and started slashing of employment. Due to the coronavirus fears the tourism sector has closed its spots including hotels, motels and resorts across the country. Airlines have suspended most international and some domestic flights as travellers confined themselves in respective in fears. Shopping malls, food courts and restaurants have been closed; transportation has been reduced threatening the overall economic transaction across the country as elsewhere in the world. So this time none can say that Bangladesh will go unaffected by coronavirus.



However, a section of people in the ruling party are confident that the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will be able to tackle the situation. Her government immediately after coming to power for the second term in 2009, successfully tackled a deadly paramilitary mutiny at Dhaka's Pilkhana BDR (Bangladesh Rifles now Border Guard Bangladesh) centre. Some 75 people including 56 Army Officers were killed threatening the seat of the government, which successfully controlled the situation and later tried the rebels for killing their officers.



In 2013, the government crushed an armed agitation by Jaamat-e-Islami launched to stop trials of Bangladesh war criminals. Some 200 people perished and scores of vehicles were torched and stretches side social forestry were damaged. In 2014, the government successfully held largely boycotted national election to return to power for the second consecutive and the third term. On the following year the government subdued a three-month long nationwide blockade in which anti government activists hurled petrol bombs on transports, sabotaged passenger trains, killing some 300 people and maiming many others. Thousands of vehicles including several trains were burned.



In 2016, following deadly Islamist militant attack on Holey Artisan Bakery at Gulshan, the government launch a countrywide anti-militancy drive and routed the militants. Since then until coronavirus outbreak, the government successfully maintained a sort of political stability.



The conviction of going unscathed from the coronavirus is so strong among the optimists that they have been saying something absurd and impractical about the capacity of the government to tackle coronavirus.



A leading English daily on March 21 last quoted seven ministers who in order to remove the fears of coronavirus among the people said something very encouraging but sounded funny. Of the ministers one said: "Corona is dangerously strong, but together we are stronger." Another minister said: "The country is free from corona under the competent leadership of the Prime Minister." Assuring adequate treatment to the infected people another minister said: "To combat corona hospitals like (those of) China will be built." To remove the fear of the pandemic among the people another minister said: "Corona is not a deadly disease, it's like flu and fever." Another over confident minister said: "Bangladesh is better prepared to prevent coronavirus than the developed countries." Pretending as an expert another minister said coronavirus was not deadly, but contagious. A half-minister also said coronavirus would not be able to do any harm as long (Prime Minister) Sheikh Hasina was there.



Bangladesh confirmed its first coronavirus case on March 8 while the first death was announced on March 18. Despite of initial indecisiveness Bangladesh stepped up its measures to stop spreading coronavirus among the people. It has strengthened its surveillance with locking down seriously affected Shibchar in Madaripur district. However, earlier authorities failed to take all returnees from foreign countries to quarantine due to the returnees' non cooperation. The relevant authorities also allowed dozens of returnees to go home on humanitarian grounds, which sounded funny when the whole world was in outcry over the coronavirus infection person to person through droplets.



Airport authorities on March 20, last, started marking returnees from abroad with stamps bearing the date till which they will have to stay under home quarantine. Many countries have adopted the marking and Bangladesh has copied the system.



However, a sort of panic buying by the dwellers in the capital and other major cities in the country, following rumours of commodity shortage spread by unscrupulous traders, has caused sharp market instability, causing price spirals without any valid reasons. People believe at this stage the administration must take some harsh and punitive steps against the greedy traders and in favour of the consumers.



Bangladesh in the past decades successfully boosted its disaster preparedness programme and greatly reduced the number of deaths in cyclones and floods and also protected its properties including infrastructures and crops. When a severe cyclone in November 1970 took a toll of more than half a million on coastal belts, a cyclone pacing a similar wind speed killed 143,000 in April 1991. Another super cyclone Sidr in 2007, could kill less than 4,000 people as millions could be protected in cyclone shelters. Cyclone Aila had to subside killing only few people in Khulna coastal belt in 2010. It now has thousands of cyclone shelters for people and hundreds of raised grounds for cattle to save the domestic animals during cyclone driven water surgery in coasts.



Despite administrative lacking among some officials and political leaders and unscrupulous behaviours of a section trades, many people are confident enough that the nation and the country would be saved by Allah as most people in Bangladesh are pious, and stay away from immorality, crime and corruption. It is the bottom line that the helpless people always turn to Allah, the Creator of the universe.



The author is Business Editor,

The Daily Observer

































