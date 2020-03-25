

Flouting home quarantine must be tackled with an iron fist



Flouting of such crucial government order has become a major concern at the event of the global surge of COVID-19, since infected overseas returnees contribute spreading the virus, even though unintentionally. The sharp rise in confirmed cases and casualties worldwide rose to 341, 728 and 14, 766 consecutively. These massive figures raises public panic countrywide, even though Bangladesh has comparatively lower death and confirmed cases: 3 and 33 consecutively.



Similar to the governments of many other countries, Bangladesh has also ordered overseas returnees mandatory home quarantine for a period of fourteen days. This order was given to quell the spread of the deadly COVID-19, as a part of preventive measures. Unfortunately, the order is hardly being respected by the overseas returnees. Most of them are roaming around freely immediate after returning to the country--without any medical checkups. However, it is reassuring to note that Bangladesh on Monday decided to deploy troops across the country as part of its measures to stem the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic













It is a fact that, in a densely populated country like Bangladesh it is hard to fight the spread of the lethal and contagious COVID-19. Moreover, most of the overseas returnees are either uneducated or least educated. Consequently, they are not aware of health implication of their free movement in the society or even properly comprehend the purpose or meaning of 'quarantine'. And that's the reason most of the returnees do not go to quarantine or isolation willingly--posing serious threat to his or her family members and surrounding people.



It is disturbing to note that, members of some law enforcing agencies are allegedly letting some overseas returnees to violate the order in exchange of money. Simultaneously, in order to implement the government order effectively, mobile courts across the country have fined some of the flouters and sent them to government quarantine camps those would face prosecution later.