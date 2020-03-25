Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 25 March, 2020, 7:14 AM
Home City News

Riaz new BD Ambassador to Netherlands

Published : Wednesday, 25 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56

The government has appointed M Riaz Hamidullah, currently serving as the High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Sri Lanka, as the new Ambassador to the Netherlands.
Ambassador Hamidullah is a career diplomat who belongs to 15th batch (1995) of Bangladesh Civil Service (Foreign Affairs).
To date, Ambassador Hamidullah served in various capacities in Bangladesh Mission in New Delhi and Bangladesh Permanent Mission in New York, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday.
He also served as Director at SAARC Secretariat in Kathmandu. At the headquarters, he worked in various capacities inter alia on multilateral economic issues, South Asian and European affairs, regional cooperation.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Police increase monitoring of overseas returnees
Riaz new BD Ambassador to Netherlands
Fire injures 30 people in Rajshahi
Coronavirus: One held for spreading rumour
Holidays at TCB, DNCRP cancelled
Lockdown in WB: Over 100 Indians stuck at Benapole
FBCCI lauds BB’s liquidity measures
Govt lists COVID-19 as a communicable disease


Latest News
US could become next coronavirus epicentre, warns WHO
DCCI calls to create emergency fund using forex reserves
Armed Forces set to start fieldwork in full swing Wednesday
All courts to remain shut from Mar 29 to Apr 2
Woman killed as train hits her
Both BNP and people relieved for move to release Khaleda: Fakhrul
PPE given to Upazila Health Complex
India orders total lockdown of 1.3 billion people for 21 days
Control room opened to monitor market
55 nabbed in Rajshahi
Most Read News
Khaleda Zia to be released for six months
Covid-19: Altering the global dimension & threats for BD
Public transports movement suspended from Mar 26
Coronavirus: Bangladeshi woman dies in NY
Will overcome COVID-19 challenges working together: Modi to Hasina
Where will Corona spread if not in Bangladesh?
UK imposes lockdown
BUET residential area put under lockdown
All local, mail, intercity train services suspended
Govt shuts offices from Mar 26 to Apr 4, Army called in
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft