Fire injures 30 people in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Mar 24: At least 30 people sustained injuries when a fire broke out in a petrol shop at Monigram Bazar in Bagha upazila of the district on Tuesday.Mosharraf Hossain, centre-in-charge of Bagha Fire Service and Civil Defence, said the fire engulfed the entire tin-shed shop quickly around 11 am when Monir Hossain, owner of the petrol shop, opened a drum in the shop.On information, a team of firefighters rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control within a few hours.Monigram Union Parishad Chairman Saiful Islam, shop-owner Monir Hossain, fire fighters Firoz Hossain and Mohibur Rahman and some other locals received injuries when they were trying to extinguish the fire, Mosharraf Hossain said.The injured persons were rushed to the local Upazila Health Complex where some of them were given first-aid, he said, adding that the cause of the fire could not be known immediately. -BSS