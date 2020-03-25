Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 25 March, 2020, 7:14 AM
Home City News

Coronavirus: One held for spreading rumour

Published : Wednesday, 25 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

CHANDPUR, Mar 24: Detective Branch (DB) of police arrested a youth on Monday in Sadar upazila for spreading a fake video clip about coronavirus using his Facebook id.
The arrested is- Khaja Mohammad Maksud, 30, son of Khaja Mohammad Oli Ullah, of Sadar upazila.
Noor Hossain Mamun, officer-in-charge of District DB, said they arrested Maksud from his shop named Symon Digital House and Offset Press at the Foysal Shopping Complex the town at around 1pm for disseminating a fake video clip on his Facebook wall.
He also shared the fake audio which was created by a doctor in Chattogram over coronavirus deaths in the district, OC added.
A case under Digital Security Act, 2018 was filed against him with Chandpur Sadar Model Police Station.
Coronavirus, first reported in China, has claimed over 16,500 lives until Tuesday with a mortality rate of 14 percent, according to Worldometer. So far, 378,842 people have been infected around globally.
Bangladesh on Monday announced its third coronavirus death and six new cases, taking the number of patients to 33 in the country.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Police increase monitoring of overseas returnees
Riaz new BD Ambassador to Netherlands
Fire injures 30 people in Rajshahi
Coronavirus: One held for spreading rumour
Holidays at TCB, DNCRP cancelled
Lockdown in WB: Over 100 Indians stuck at Benapole
FBCCI lauds BB’s liquidity measures
Govt lists COVID-19 as a communicable disease


Latest News
US could become next coronavirus epicentre, warns WHO
DCCI calls to create emergency fund using forex reserves
Armed Forces set to start fieldwork in full swing Wednesday
All courts to remain shut from Mar 29 to Apr 2
Woman killed as train hits her
Both BNP and people relieved for move to release Khaleda: Fakhrul
PPE given to Upazila Health Complex
India orders total lockdown of 1.3 billion people for 21 days
Control room opened to monitor market
55 nabbed in Rajshahi
Most Read News
Khaleda Zia to be released for six months
Covid-19: Altering the global dimension & threats for BD
Public transports movement suspended from Mar 26
Coronavirus: Bangladeshi woman dies in NY
Will overcome COVID-19 challenges working together: Modi to Hasina
Where will Corona spread if not in Bangladesh?
UK imposes lockdown
BUET residential area put under lockdown
All local, mail, intercity train services suspended
Govt shuts offices from Mar 26 to Apr 4, Army called in
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft