Coronavirus: One held for spreading rumour





The arrested is- Khaja Mohammad Maksud, 30, son of Khaja Mohammad Oli Ullah, of Sadar upazila.

Noor Hossain Mamun, officer-in-charge of District DB, said they arrested Maksud from his shop named Symon Digital House and Offset Press at the Foysal Shopping Complex the town at around 1pm for disseminating a fake video clip on his Facebook wall.

He also shared the fake audio which was created by a doctor in Chattogram over coronavirus deaths in the district, OC added.

A case under Digital Security Act, 2018 was filed against him with Chandpur Sadar Model Police Station.

Coronavirus, first reported in China, has claimed over 16,500 lives until Tuesday with a mortality rate of 14 percent, according to Worldometer. So far, 378,842 people have been infected around globally.

Bangladesh on Monday announced its third coronavirus death and six new cases, taking the number of patients to 33 in the country. -UNB

























