Holidays at TCB, DNCRP cancelled





A commerce ministry press release on Tuesday said the move was taken to ensure the smooth supply of essential commodities and continue market monitoring for keeping price stable in the wake of growing concern over the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, the government declared a 10-day nationwide holiday, shutting down government and private offices excepting essential and healthcare facilities from March 26 over the situation.

Army personnel in aid of civil power will be deployed at divisional and district levels from today (March 24) to help local administrations for ensuring social distancing and take cautionary measures to contain the spread of coronavirus across the country. -BSS























Holidays of all officials and employees of Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) and Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) were cancelled to facilitate supply of essential commodities in market.A commerce ministry press release on Tuesday said the move was taken to ensure the smooth supply of essential commodities and continue market monitoring for keeping price stable in the wake of growing concern over the COVID-19 pandemic.On Monday, the government declared a 10-day nationwide holiday, shutting down government and private offices excepting essential and healthcare facilities from March 26 over the situation.Army personnel in aid of civil power will be deployed at divisional and district levels from today (March 24) to help local administrations for ensuring social distancing and take cautionary measures to contain the spread of coronavirus across the country. -BSS