Lockdown in WB: Over 100 Indians stuck at Benapole

JASHORE, Mar 24: Over 100 Indian nationals got stuck at the Benapole checkpost here on Tuesday as Petrapole immigration authorities in India did not allow them to enter their country following a lockdown in West Bengal.

Ahsan Kabir, officer-in-charge of Benapole Immigration Police, said the Indian citizens were not allowed to enter their country since the morning following the lockdown.

They were waiting at the Benapole International Passenger Terminal, he said.

Most of the Indian nationals are medical college students, hailing from Kashmir. -UNB















