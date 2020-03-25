Video
Wednesday, 25 March, 2020, 7:13 AM
Jihadist kills 70 Nigerian soldiers

Published : Wednesday, 25 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM

KANO, Mar 24: At least 70 Nigerian soldiers were killed in an ambush on their convoy by jihadist fighters in the restive northeast, military and security sources said on Tuesday.
Insurgents fired rocket-propelled grenades at a lorry carrying troops as it travelled near Gorgi village in Borno state on Monday, two military officers told AFP without giving their names.
"It was a huge loss, at least 70 soldiers have perished in the ambush," one of the officers said.    -AFP


