S Africa’s corona cases surge

JOHANNESBURG, Mar 24: South Africa reported more than 150 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the new tally to 554, the highest in Africa, a day after it ordered a three-week lockdown.

"As of today, there are 554 cases of coronavirus in South Africa," Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, told a news conference. "For the next week or two we still expect the numbers to go up. This is a disease pattern we cannot predict."

He said in the next week or two the numbers "would probably have gone three or four times or so". "This is just one man's guess, it's not even a projection." -AFP













