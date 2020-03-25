US, Europe have 85pc of new coronavirus cases: UN





Dr. Margaret Harris, a WHO spokeswoman, said overnight reporting showed 85% of the new cases were being reported in Europe and the United States.

Speaking at a regular UN Geneva briefing, Harris also cited a "glimmer of hope" in hard-hit Italy after two days of slight declines in the number of new cases and deaths, while cautioning it's "early days yet" - and the trend needed to be monitored.

More than 377,300 people have been infected by the novel coronavirus across the world and 16,520 have died. Infections have been reported by 194 countries outside China. The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in Italy rose by 602 on Monday, the smallest increase for four days, while the number of new cases also slowed. Spain has nearly 4,000 health workers infected, more than one in 10 of total confirmed cases.

The third worst hit country is Spain with 2,696 fatalities and 39,673 infections, followed by Iran with 1,934 fatalities and 24,811 cases, France with 860 deaths and 19,856 cases, and the United States with 499 deaths and 46,440 cases. -AFP



















