Banks timings  

Banks will remain open during the holidays declared by the government from March 26 to April 4 to facilitate the financial transaction for their clients.

According to a top official of Bangladesh Bank, banks will keep their operation on from 10am to 1:30pm during the government-declared 10-day holiday against the backdrop of coronavirus outbreak in the country. He, however, said transaction can be made from 10am to 12 noon. Meanwhile, the central bank in a circular on March 22 asked all commercial banks to keep adequate cash in their branches to ensure services to their clients during any lockdown. It advised the bank managements to take help from the local administration to keep their services on during the holiday periods. -UNB