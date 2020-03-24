HC stays mobile court sentence against journo Ariful Islam





The court also issued a rule, asking the authorities concerned to explain why the procedure of conviction given by the mobile court should not be declared illegal.

The court asked the officer-in-charge (OC) of Kurigram Sadar Police Station to accept the allegation of Ariful, a correspondent of online new portal Bangla Tribune, against the accused as an FIR (first information report).

An HC Court bench of Justice Md Ashraful Kamal and Justice Sardar Md Rashed Jahangir passed the order after hearing a writ petition filed by Harun-Ur- Rashid, executive editor of online news portal Bangla Tribune.

Senior lawyer A M Amin Uddin and lawyer Ishrat Hasan stood for the writ petition in the court.

On March 15, the High Court ordered the state to submit before it a copy of the one-year imprisonment issued by a mobile court against the journalist. Ariful was sent to jail on March 4 soon after the mobile court, set up at the office of the Kurigram deputy commissioner (DC), ended the trial proceedings. The mobile court in the dead of night jailed the journalist for a year after law enforcers led by magistrates picked him up from his home in Kurigram.

















