Tuesday, 24 March, 2020, 4:53 PM
Khaleda to be released soon as jail term suspended        Coronavirus pandemic 'accelerating': WHO chief       Bangladesh confirms fourth death      
Former DU teacher Burhanuddin Khan Jahangir dies

Published : Tuesday, 24 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74

Literary critic Burhanuddin Khan Jahangir has passed away at the age of 84.
The former Dhaka University professor of political science breathed his last around 12pm on Monday at his home in Gulshan, said Bangla Academy Public Relations Officer Pias Majid.
He had been bed-ridden for seven months with old-age complications.
His nephew, Muntasir Uddin Khan Mamun -- a professor of history at Dhaka University -- told bdnews24.com that his body will be taken to his ancestral home for burial and funeral.
Burhanuddin was born on Jan 9, 1936 in Kachua. He began his career as a lecturer in Dhaka University's Political Science department. Later, he became a professor there. He was also the vice-chancellor of National University.
He received the Bangla Academy Literary Award in 1969 for his contribution in short stories and Ekushey Padak in 2009 for his impact in Education and Research.
    -bdnews24.com


