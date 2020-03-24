Inter-district, long route buses likely to be suspended





As part of the initiatives, the transport owners have already stopped bus services with Khulna, Rajshahi and Naogan districts.

According to the transport sector leaders, they have been operating limited numbers of buses now-a-days considering shortage of passengers. Now, they are planning to stop bus services with Barishal, Rangpur, Sylhet and Chattogram.

Once the government's directives are received, they will stop bus services across the country to tackle the coronavirus spread by taking transports off the roads, they said.

Earlier, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said at a press conference that transport lockdown will be enforced, if necessary. The safety of the people must be prioritised. Everything will be done to ensure it.

On Monday, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said at a briefing that the public transports will remain limited and people have been asked to avoid using them as well to prevent spreading of the virus. The passengers of buses have already started avoiding using buses due to the prevailing situation.

Bangladesh Road Transport Owners' Association Secretary General Khandakar Enayetullah told the Daily Observer that the government hasn't yet given any instruction for stopping long route and intercity transport services. But, we are plying limited buses due to lack of passengers.

"We are now waiting for the government instruction to stop countrywide operation of transport to prevent the deadly virus. We are mentally ready to shut transport services," he added.





























