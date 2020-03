Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will brief the nation on the overall coronavirus situation in the country on March 25, Road, Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said Monday.

Quader, also the Awami League General Secretary, came up with the information while briefing reporters at the Secretariat. "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will deliver her speech to the nation on March 25. Keep faith in her and the government," he said. -UNB