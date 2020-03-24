Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 24 March, 2020, 4:53 PM
latest Khaleda to be released soon as jail term suspended        Coronavirus pandemic 'accelerating': WHO chief       Bangladesh confirms fourth death       Coronavirus: Bangladeshi woman dies in NY       
Home Back Page

Will overcome COVID-19 challenges working together: Modi to Hasina

Published : Tuesday, 24 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 114

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has thanked Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for announcing US$ 1.5 million as contribution to the Saarc COVID-19 Emergency Fund.
"Grateful to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh for announcing  $ 1.5 million as contribution to the COVID-19 Emergency Fund," he tweeted.
Through solidarity and working together, the Indian Prime Minister mentioned, they will overcome challenges posed by COVID-19.
Bangladesh on Sunday announced to contribute US$ 1.5 million to the Saarc Emergency Fund proposed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fight coronavirus (COVID-19) in the region.
There are commitments from other countries, too, an official told UNB confirming Bangladesh's contribution.
On March 15, Modi said the emergency fund could be based on voluntary contributions from all of them and India can start with an initial offer of US$10 million for this fund.
Nepal will contribute US$1 million, Afghanistan US$ 1 million, the Maldives US$ 200,000 and Bhutan will contribute US$ 100000, said the official.
The aim of the fund is to help any of Saarc nations meet the cost of emergent actions to combat this pandemic.
Foreign Secretaries of the Saarc countries will finalise concept and operational rules.
Earlier, Indian Prime Minister Modi proposed a strong strategy by South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (Saarc) member countries to fight the coronavirus threat in South Asian region.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banks timings  
HC stays mobile court sentence against journo Ariful Islam
UN to create global coronavirus fund, Norway says
Former DU teacher Burhanuddin Khan Jahangir dies
Inter-district, long route buses likely to be suspended
PM to address nation tomorrow
Will overcome COVID-19 challenges working together: Modi to Hasina
Postponing Olympics may become inevitable: Japan PM Abe


Latest News
NZ govt announces six-month mortgage holiday
Pakistan suspends civil servants for corona patient selfie
Khaleda to be released soon as jail term suspended
Coronavirus: Pakistan announces lockdown of major provinces
Thailand to declare emergency decree
Italy's coronavirus deaths slow, offering glimmer of hope
Coronavirus pandemic 'accelerating': WHO chief
Bangladesh confirms fourth death
Holiday at TCB, DNCRP cancelled
Educational institutions' closer extended till Apr 9
Most Read News
10 days' public holiday begins March 26
Army to be deployed on streets Tuesday
Dhaka faces shutdown
Coronavirus situation: PM Hasina to address nation Mar 25
Analyzing preparedness against coronavirus pandemic
Grandma, 95, becomes oldest woman in Italy to recover from virus
Educationist Borhan Uddin Khan Jahangir dies
Coronavirus: Banks to remain open during holidays
COVID-19 impacts surge out the global economy
Italy-returnee dies in Kishoreganj hospital
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft