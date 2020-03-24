Will overcome COVID-19 challenges working together: Modi to Hasina





"Grateful to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh for announcing $ 1.5 million as contribution to the COVID-19 Emergency Fund," he tweeted.

Through solidarity and working together, the Indian Prime Minister mentioned, they will overcome challenges posed by COVID-19.

Bangladesh on Sunday announced to contribute US$ 1.5 million to the Saarc Emergency Fund proposed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fight coronavirus (COVID-19) in the region.

There are commitments from other countries, too, an official told UNB confirming Bangladesh's contribution.

On March 15, Modi said the emergency fund could be based on voluntary contributions from all of them and India can start with an initial offer of US$10 million for this fund.

Nepal will contribute US$1 million, Afghanistan US$ 1 million, the Maldives US$ 200,000 and Bhutan will contribute US$ 100000, said the official.

The aim of the fund is to help any of Saarc nations meet the cost of emergent actions to combat this pandemic.

Foreign Secretaries of the Saarc countries will finalise concept and operational rules.

Earlier, Indian Prime Minister Modi proposed a strong strategy by South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (Saarc) member countries to fight the coronavirus threat in South Asian region. -UNB





























