Price of essentials limping back to normal in kitchen markets







The prices of essential commodities are returning to normal after RAB conducted mobile court drives across the country.

Traders said there is no crisis of rice, pulses, eggs, potatoes, edible oil, onion or other essential commodities in the kitchen markets. As a result, the prices of onion, rice, edible oil decreased by Tk 5 to Tk 20 per kilogram (kg).

A Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) mobile court is conducting raids on Babu Bazar in the capital to keep rice prices stable in the wholesale and retail markets.

RAB Headquarters Executive Magistrate Sarwar Alam is leading the operation.

"A group of traders is raising the price of rice with the opportunity of coronavirus," he said. Babu Bazar was raided to find out the reason behind the hike in the prices of rice.

While visiting different kitchen markets in the capital this correspondent found there is no shortage of supply of commodities including onions. New onions are coming to the market. The bulk of the onion produced is now in the warehouse of the merchants.

The onion is selling at Tk 40 to Tk 50 while it was sold Tk 80 to Tk 90 per kg two days ago. Coarse rice is selling Tk 40 to Tk 42 per kg while it was sold Tk 46 to Tk 48 two days ago. Medium quality rice at Tk 50 to Tk 52 and finer quality rice at Tk 60 to Tk 64 a kg .

Prices of pulses decreased slightly as coarse lentil was selling at Tk 80 to Tk 85 per kg on the day and finer quality at Tk 120 to Tk 140, a Tk 5 to Tk 10 decline.

Egg, sugar, garlic and ginger remained static maintaining their previous high.

Farm egg was sold at Tk 110 to Tk 112 per dozen (12 pieces).

Shahidul Islam, an onion trader at Karwan Bazar kitchen market in the capital, told the Daily Observer, "I have sold onion at Tk 40 on Monday. Onion was bought at the wholesale market at Tk 35 per kg. So today I am selling onion from Tk 40 to Tk 45 per kg.

Bottled soybean oil remained static but loose soybean witnessed a Tk 5.0 per litre hike in the last five days. Loose soybean was retailed at Tk 90 to Tk 94 a litre yesterday.

Local garlic at Tk 130 to Tk 140 a kg, imported Chinese garlic Tk 160 to Tk 180, ginger 150 to Tk 180 and sugar Tk 70 to Tk 72 a kg.

Potato prices remained static at Tk 25 to Tk 35 a kg depending on the variety.

Amjad Hossain, a grocery trader at Shantinagar Bazar, said for the last one week, many people are buying two or three times more than they need items like rice, pulses, potatoes, oils. Due to high demand of this items prices are rising. But the situation is going normal. As a result, the prices of essential commodities will be stable in the next two days.























