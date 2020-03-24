FBCCI lauds BB’s liquidity measures

FBCCI President Sheikh Fazle Fahim on Monday termed a landmark step the central bank's decision to buy Treasury bills and bonds from banks and non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs) to handle any liquidity crisis.

"The move is praiseworthy. It'll assist in liquidity for banks and the NBFIs to extend support in the form of soft loans as needed for businesses --from micro and small and medium to larger sectors -- hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic," Fahim said in a statement.

"During this difficult time such measures would encourage the entrepreneurs. On behalf of the businesses, I express my deepest gratitude towards Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the political and government leaderships concerned for such effective measures," Fahim said. -UNB