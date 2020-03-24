Video
Tuesday, 24 March, 2020, 4:52 PM
Govt lists COVID-19 as a communicable disease

Published : Tuesday, 24 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM

The Bangladesh government has put COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, on its list of communicable diseases in a move that is expected to scale up efforts to contain the outbreak.
The Directorate General of Health Services issued a gazette on the listing of COVID-19 last Thursday following a High Court order but it was published on Monday.
It has mentioned Mar 8 as the start point of the coronavirus outbreak in Bangladesh.
The High Court bench of Justice Md Ashraful Kamal and Justice Sardar Md Rashed Jahangir had verbally ordered the government to list COVID-19 as a communicable disease on Mar 18.
After the first cases were reported on Mar 8, Bangladesh has 33 known cases until Monday, with three fatalities and five recoveries.     -bdnews24.com


