Global economy will suffer for years, says OECD





He said it was "wishful thinking" to believe that countries would bounce back quickly. The OECD has called on governments

to rip up spending rules to ensure speedy testing and treatment of the virus.

Gurría said a recent warning that a serious outbreak could halve global growth to 1.5% already looked too optimistic. While the number of job losses and company failures remains uncertain, Gurría said countries would be dealing with the economic fallout "for years to come".

He said many of the world's biggest economies would fall into recession in the coming months - defined as two consecutive quarters of economic decline. "Even if you don't get a worldwide recession, you're going to get either no growth or negative growth in many of the economies of the world, including some of the larger ones, and therefore you're going to get not only low growth this year, but also it's going to take longer to pick up in the in the future," he added.

Gurría said the economic uncertainty created by the virus outbreak meant economies were already suffering a bigger shock than during the September 11 terror attacks or the 2008 financial crisis. He said: "And the reason is that we don't know how much it's going to take to fix the unemployment because we don't know how many people are going to end up unemployed. We also don't know how much it's going to take to fix the hundreds of thousands of small and medium enterprises who are already suffering."

Governments around the world have taken unprecedented steps to support workers and businesses during the outbreak. Policymakers in the UK have pledged to pay the wages of employees unable to work due to the coronavirus pandemic. Gurría called on governments to rip up borrowing rules and "throw everything we got at it" to deal with the crisis.

Many European governments have announced aid packages to support businesses, and to discourage them from making workers redundant during the crisis. In the U.K., for example, the government took the unprecedented step of guaranteeing to pay up to 80% of workers' wages if they are kept on by their employers.

In the U.S., St Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard warned on Sunday that the U.S. economy could take a $2.5 trillion hit, and that unemployment could hit 30% in the States during the outbreak.

His comments came as Washington remained divided over economic aid to combat the virus, however, with a massive funding package not getting enough votes in a key Senate procedural vote Sunday evening; Democrats warned the measure did not do enough to help workers and too much to bail out companies.

National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow said Saturday an economic stimulus package to fight the virus will total more than $2 trillion, noting it will be equal to roughly 10% of U.S. economic output. Last week, President Donald Trump signed a $100 billion bill that expanded paid leave in the U.S.

Furthermore, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Sunday that financing programs to stimulate the economy could be worth $4 trillion, noting these efforts will include coordination with the Federal Reserve to provide businesses with necessary liquidity.

The U.S. has the third-largest coronavirus outbreak after China and Italy, at 35,224 confirmed cases on Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University, and 471 deaths.

The OECD's Gurria said the stimulus package, depending on how it's allocated, should give "relief to a number of sectors" but it remained to be seen if the measures would support the unemployed or further liquidity for financial markets.

However, he warned that bigger deficits and larger debt piles would also weigh on heavily indebted countries for years to come. Gurría said that just weeks ago, policymakers from the G20 club of rich nations believed the recovery would take a 'V' shape - with a short, sharp drop in economic activity followed swiftly by a rebound in growth.

"It was already then mostly wishful thinking," he said. "I do not agree with the idea of a 'V' shaped phenomenon ... Right now we know it's not going to be a 'V'. It's going to be more in the best of cases like a 'U' with a long trench in the bottom before it gets to the recovery period. We can avoid it looking like an 'L', if we take the right decisions today."

The OECD is calling for a four-pronged plan to deal with the outbreak, including free virus testing, better equipment for doctors and nurses, cash transfers to workers including the self-employed and tax payment holidays for businesses. Gurría compared the level of ambition to the Marshall Plan - which helped to pay for the reconstruction of Europe after the Second World War. -BBC





















