Tuesday, 24 March, 2020, 4:52 PM
Bankers fear impending liquidity crunch

Published : Tuesday, 24 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 102
Shamsul Huda

Bankers fear liquidity crunch following large amounts of cash withdrawal than deposit amid coronavirus outbreak in the country.
The overall situation in the banking sector is still in quite a good position but if the situation worsens it may cause an acute crisis in payments, opening letter of credit and uncertainty in other transactions, they said.
Syed Mahbubur Rahman, President, Association of Bankers Bangladesh (ABB), said to avert the growing situation a fund should be created by the government for making cash availability with the banking system and it is also imperative not to create panic among clients.
Wwhile talking to the Daily Observer the ABB president said, "We are facing constraints in operation for the last few weeks because of higher rates of withdrawal than deposit as clients are in fear of the worst situation."
He said the holy month of Ramadan starts from next month and it is a huge pressure for the banks to open letter of credit for importing essential     commodities, making payments to corporate clients, staff salaries and bonus.
He said there is looming uncertainties in the overall financial sector which should be managed with adequate policy supports and it is the high time for Bangladesh Bank to assess the situation and provide supports by creating funds for running the banking sector smoothly.
The ABB President, also Managing Director of Mutual Trust Bank, said, "We hope no one will create any panic at this moment."
Professor Mustafizur Rahman, distinguished fellow of the Centre for Policy Dialogue, said at this moment it is the government's first priority to tackle this emergency situation and to maintain adequate liquidity.
The central bank can increase purchasing treasure bonds and also can purchase dollars from the banks.
He, referring to central bank, said no banks would be allowed to downgrade any loan until June 30, which means that failure of any borrower to repay loan installments in January-June period would not result in any default of borrowers.
The policy facility of the central bank came at a time when the world's major economies are floating bailout packages to absorb the financial shocks created by the epidemic.
Earlier, the BB apprehended that many borrowers would not be able to repay loans as the outbreak of the virus adversely impacted export and import as well as the country's overall economy.
As a result, the existing trade and businesses along with the job creation may be hampered, prompting the central bank to issue the stimulus, it said.
A senior BB official said due to drop in trade volume the external account would be affected as both export and remittance are dropping for the last several months.
Amir Hossain Sarker, a senior banker in a leading private bank, said, "At this moment we will be happy if few branches are closed which deal in low volume of transactions."
The banker said at this moment withdrawal is taking place and there is drop in the rate of deposit, which may result in liquidity crisis before and during the coming month of Ramadan.


