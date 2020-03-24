Garment industry in tatters





Bangladesh Garment and Manufacture Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Rubana Haq told the Daily Observer, "We have been passing through a critical time over the last one month All buyers from different countries and different continents are now canceling or postponing their export orders."

Haq said there is no decision to close factories. However, all steps have been taken to ensure that the workers do not suffer from coronavirus.

According to the BMGEA sources, around 12 lakh workers have been affected. The number will increase in the days to come. Exports orders are canceled over $ 100 every 24 hours.

The sources said at least 106 factories have been shut down from January 2019 to February 2020. The export order has declined by 41.84 percent on March 18 the same period last year.

The sources said, many global brands have urged manufacturers worldwide to stop shipments due to the outbreak of coronavirus in their Bangladeshi cloth makers.

Various companies, including the Asian Development Bank, the United Nation agency have warned that the global Corona outbreak will hurt the economy, including Bangladesh's trade.

The Coronavirus has spread to the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, France, Italy, and Canada. Emergencies have been issued in the United States, Spain, France and Italy and other countries.

BGMEA sources said there are major buyer companies like Primark among the buyers who canceled and postponed purchase order. BGMEA has sent an e-mail requesting 41 buyers and companies to withdraw their letters.

The industry owners say the factory can be operated for a maximum of two weeks depending on the work currently being done.

Besides, many workers under the same roof are at risk of infection. In this situation, the fact that the factory will remain open or shut down is also being discussed with government and worker leaders.

BGMEA President said foreign buyers had already canceled 30 percent of the export order.

"This will have serious consequences as we see an imminent liquidity crisis that will cause financial disruption for the manufacturing units," said Rubana.

Khandaker Golam Moazzem, a researcher at the Center for Policy Dialogue (CPD many garments would be closed in the next one month as import of raw materials would be impossible due to coronavirus outbreak.

It may be difficult for the garment industry owners to pay their workers properly as buyers cancel orders one by one. To tackle this, the government will have to provide a helping hand towards this industry, he added.

He said the garment sector is in danger now. Besides, many other sectors are in danger. For this, the government will have to allocate an economic risk estimate for the next six months accordingly. But first of all, it is very important to make the necessary allocation to tackle the health risks."

According to sources, Europe and America are the biggest markets of Bangladesh in the readymade garment sector.

Abdus Salam Murshedy, President of the Exporters Association of Bangladesh (EAB), said purchase order is being canceled and postponed and there has been no new purchase order. As a result, the export trade sector is under threat.

If this situation continues for some more time, many factories will have to be closed, he said.

Amirul Haque Amin, a garment workers leader said, "We are not in favor of shutting down garments. We want to ensure safety equipment in every factory. Raise awareness among workers without shutting down garments."

However, President of the National Garment Workers' Employee League, Sirajul Islam Roni, has expressed his support for the closure of the garment factory.

"We are in favor of closing the factory in the interest of workers' safety," he said.

According to the report of Bangladesh Bank, there are 4,621 garment factories in the country. At present, about 40 lakh workers work in the garment industry.

According to the of Export Promotion Bureau (EPB), the export earnings fell by 4.79 per cent to US$26.24 billion in the first eight months of the current fiscal year (2019-20) against $27.56 billion in the corresponding period of the last fiscal.

