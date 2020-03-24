Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 24 March, 2020, 4:52 PM
latest Khaleda to be released soon as jail term suspended        Coronavirus pandemic 'accelerating': WHO chief       Bangladesh confirms fourth death       Coronavirus: Bangladeshi woman dies in NY       
Home Front Page

One more dies of Covid-19

Published : Tuesday, 24 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Staff Correspondent

One more coronavirus patient has died and six new cases have been detected in the country, according to the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease
Control and Research (IEDCR).
The number of deaths from Covid-19 in the country has so far reached 3.
"There are three males and three females among the newly infected people. One is a health practitioner. Two of them recently arrived from India and Bahrain while the rest were infected by other patients," Dr Meerjady Sabrina Flora, director of IEDCR said while briefing the media through video conferencing on Monday.
Fifty-one people have been put in isolation while 46 are in institutional quarantine, she noted.
The third death from coronavirus has been reported from Bhairab in Kishoreganj. "The man, 60, returned from Italy on February 28 with coronavirus symptoms and died at a hospital at Bhairab last night," said Civil Surgeon Mujibur Rahman.
During media briefing, the IEDCR director also strictly advised everyone who feels unwell to make sure they do not leave homes unless they need to go to the hospital.
In the past 24 hours, Flora said the IEDCR received 1,716 calls through hotlines while 12 people came to the IEDCR directly.

















« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
500-member body formed to fight coronavirus: Quader
Global economy will suffer for years, says OECD
Bankers fear impending liquidity crunch
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE
Garment industry in tatters
One more dies of Covid-19
Cox’s Bazar tourist industry counting loss of Tk10cr a day
Govt shuts offices from Mar 26 to Apr 4, Army called in


Latest News
NZ govt announces six-month mortgage holiday
Pakistan suspends civil servants for corona patient selfie
Khaleda to be released soon as jail term suspended
Coronavirus: Pakistan announces lockdown of major provinces
Thailand to declare emergency decree
Italy's coronavirus deaths slow, offering glimmer of hope
Coronavirus pandemic 'accelerating': WHO chief
Bangladesh confirms fourth death
Holiday at TCB, DNCRP cancelled
Educational institutions' closer extended till Apr 9
Most Read News
10 days' public holiday begins March 26
Army to be deployed on streets Tuesday
Dhaka faces shutdown
Coronavirus situation: PM Hasina to address nation Mar 25
Analyzing preparedness against coronavirus pandemic
Grandma, 95, becomes oldest woman in Italy to recover from virus
Educationist Borhan Uddin Khan Jahangir dies
Coronavirus: Banks to remain open during holidays
COVID-19 impacts surge out the global economy
Italy-returnee dies in Kishoreganj hospital
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft