One more dies of Covid-19





Control and Research (IEDCR).

The number of deaths from Covid-19 in the country has so far reached 3.

"There are three males and three females among the newly infected people. One is a health practitioner. Two of them recently arrived from India and Bahrain while the rest were infected by other patients," Dr Meerjady Sabrina Flora, director of IEDCR said while briefing the media through video conferencing on Monday.

Fifty-one people have been put in isolation while 46 are in institutional quarantine, she noted.

The third death from coronavirus has been reported from Bhairab in Kishoreganj. "The man, 60, returned from Italy on February 28 with coronavirus symptoms and died at a hospital at Bhairab last night," said Civil Surgeon Mujibur Rahman.

During media briefing, the IEDCR director also strictly advised everyone who feels unwell to make sure they do not leave homes unless they need to go to the hospital.

In the past 24 hours, Flora said the IEDCR received 1,716 calls through hotlines while 12 people came to the IEDCR directly.































