Tuesday, 24 March, 2020, 4:52 PM
Khaleda to be released soon as jail term suspended        Coronavirus pandemic 'accelerating': WHO chief       Bangladesh confirms fourth death       Coronavirus: Bangladeshi woman dies in NY       
Cox’s Bazar tourist industry counting loss of Tk10cr a day

Published : Tuesday, 24 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87
Farhad Iqbal from Cox\'s Bazar

Sea beaches in the country wear a deserted look after authorities of Cox's Bazar and Chattogram on Wednesday slapped a ban on gathering of people on the sea beaches and other tourist spots in the country. The photo was taken from Kalatali in Cox's Bazar on Monday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The Cox's Bazar tourism industry is counting a loss of about Tk10 crore every day following the Coronavirus outbreak in the country.
The virus fear has cast a negative impact on the sector as hotel, shops, transports and businesses have put their shutters down for sine die.
Talking to the Daily Observer local businessmen engaged in tourism industry said they had to count a loss of Tk10 crore
everyday due to prohibition imposed upon tourists fearing COVID-19 outbreak.
However, most of the local people expressed their happiness over the government's proactive role.
The government's respective administration prohibited tourists from visiting Cox's Bazar and St Martin's Island on Wednesday for indefinite period.
Later, the Divisional Commissioner (DC) banned all kinds of meetings, procession, religious, political, social, and cultural and sports related programme there.  
Besides, the DC also issued a special order to the expatriate returnees on their movements and urged them to remain in self quarantine as a measure to prevent COVID-19 virus. Talking to our Cox's Bazar local correspondent the Divisional Commissioner said they had fined eight expatriate returnees for violating the order.
The city, especially the tourist hotspots, has worn a deserted look.
Soma Ahmed who lives at Takepara in the city said they had rarely gone out of the house since last week. But the hotel businessmen expressed their dissatisfaction over the decision of the government.
Abul Quasem Sikdar, General Secretary of Cox's Bazar Tourism Association of Bangladesh said the tourist city had become empty due to government's decision.
When our correspondent paid a visit to various points of Cox's Bazar's Sea Beach including Laboni, Sugandha, Kalatoli,Saibul and Madrasha points he found them empty.




Jahangir Alam Helal, Manager of Ocean Paradise said the hotel booking had drastically fallen after the outbreak of Coronavirus.


