Govt shuts offices from Mar 26 to Apr 4, Army called in





The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) on Monday said one more person died on Sunday that bring the death tool to three so far. Some 33 other were infected with coronavirus in the country. Of them, six new cases were identified on Monday.

Before the holidays, March 26 is a general holiday on the occasion of the Independence Day while March 27 and 28 and April 3 and 4 are regular weekend. As a result, the people of the country will go into a consecutive 10-day holiday beginning from March 26 to April 4.

The decision was taken at a meeting at the Prime Minister's Office with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair. Cabinet Secretary, Principal Secretary to the PM and other officials concerned were present at the meeting.

After the meeting, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam briefed media at the Secretariat.

The Cabinet Secretary said during the period Bangladesh Army will also work in divisional and district towns to assist law enforcement agencies to take necessary measures to keep the spread of the virus under controlled by maintaining social distancing. Army troops will be deployed on the streets on March 24.

All government and private offices will remain closed from March 26 to April 4 to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The government offices, except those involved in emergency services such as law enforcement agencies and hospitals, have been declared closed, he said adding that the kitchen markets will remain open during the period.

He also said the people have been asked not to leave their homes, except to collect emergency supplies and daily necessities. People were also asked to practice social distancing and stay at homes as much as possible during the holiday period instead of roaming here and there.

"Public transports will remain limited and people have been asked to avoid using them as well to prevent spread of the virus, he said further adding that banking services have also been limited and Bangladesh Bank will give necessary directives to the banks in this regard.

Local administrations around the country have been asked to encourage social distancing among people and armed forces will help them in this regard. However, official works can be conducted through online during the period, if needed.

Army will work to assist local administration to keep the suspected people and returnees from different countries away from others. They will also ensure arrangement of quarantine for the suspected people in coordination with district magistrates (Deputy Commissioners), he informed.

In the briefing, Principal Secretary to the PM Dr Ahmad Kaikaus said that a monitoring cell at Prime Minister's Office will remain open for 24 hours. The cell will collect necessary information from different sources and give necessary directives if needed.

According to sources, the initiative was taken to ensure isolation of the people from the community to prevent spreading the deadly disease. If it works properly, the authority may continue it until the situation is normalized. Otherwise, decision of lockdown may come.

Earlier on Sunday, the government asked the government officials and employees to stay in their workstations during the coronavirus outbreak to ensure necessary services in case of necessity.

Neighbouring country India has already locked down 80 cities and started 'people's curfew' while the Saudi Arabian government has also declared curfew from 6:00pm to 7:00am everyday in the country to tackle the spread of the virus.

















