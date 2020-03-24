BD Flag handed over to Mujib, before he held talks with Yahya





song 'Joy Bangla, Banglar Joy.' The non-cooperation movement, freedom crazed Bangladeshis marched from morning to night with the Bangladeshi Flag in hand towards Bangabandhu's residence.

On the 'Pakistan Day' (March 23), only the President's residence and Army offices hoisted the Pakistan flag in East Pakistan, Bangabandhu urged the people to celebrate the day as 'Historic Lahore Resolution Day' and also announced that it would be observed as a government holiday.

On this day, the Chhatra Sangram Parishad also observed March 23 as Protirodh Dibash (Defence Day) and NAP (Bhasani) as Swadheen Purba Bangla Dibash. The members of the Jai Bangla Bahini saluted the new flag in Dhanmondi in presence of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. NAP (Bhasani), Jatiya League, student organisations and majority of the political parties of East Pakistan participated in the movement for the establishment of an independent state. The President cancelled his scheduled speech on the occasion of National Day because of political instability.

The then DACSU leaders including ASM Rab, Shajahan Siraj handed over the Bangladesh Flag to Mujib at his residence at Dhanmondi in the afternoon amid cheers from students and the crowd gathered on the road outside of his residence, when Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was about to go for talks with Yahya Khan.

Meanwhile, Gen Yahya Khan spent the day not at the President's House but in the cantonment instead, where formal preparations for a military strike against the 'rebellious' province were being given its final shape.

On this day the representatives of Awami League submitted the draft of the proposed constitution. The draft Constitution based on 6-point programme recommended that defence, external trade, foreign affairs, currency, citizenship, central loan, standard of weight and measurement, central asset, inter-provincial and international communication would be under the jurisdiction of the central government, and the matter beyond this inventory would be under the jurisdiction of the province. They had discussion meeting again in the evening on the economic aspects of the draft constitution.

CIA report said (that was prepared for US president only) "the disputants appear to have made some progress behind the scenes toward a political agreement, despite their sharply conflicting public statements. Bhutto says he is examining an "agreement" reached by Mujib and President Yahya. Presumably this is the one noted in The President's Daily Brief yesterday calling for an end to martial law, the start of civilian governments in the provinces, and the formation of an interim central cabinet.

Bhutto may be overemphasizing the progress made thus far in an attempt to enhance his own role and to forestall other West Pakistani leaders now in Dacca from eroding his position. Mujib, for his part, denies the existence of any agreement. However far the discussions have gone, Mujib may believe that unsettled matters such as the division of powers between the provinces and the central government are more important than any of the agreed points. At least until this is settled, he would be loath to admit to agreeing to anything short of full provincial autonomy.





















