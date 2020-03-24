29 nabbed with drugs in six districts





NAOGAON: A total of 14 people were arrested with drugs in separate drives in Manda and Dhamoirhat upazilas of the district recently.

Police arrested a man along with seven grams of heroin from Mozar intersection area under Kalikapur Union in Manda Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

Arrested Mostak Ali, 28, is the son of Shamser Ali of Madila Monopara Village under Bagmara Upazila of Rajshahi District.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Manda Police Station (PS) Md Mojaffar Hossen said a team of police led by Sub-Inspector (SI) Sujan raided the said area and arrested the man along with the heroin.

On the other hand, police, in a drive, arrested two persons along with 32 bottles of phensedyl from Bijoypur area beside the Naogaon-Rajshahi Highway in Manda Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The arrested are: Ronny, 20, son of Mobarak Hossen of Chak Kalikapur Village in Manda, and Asmaul, 21, son of Abu Taleb of Sona Masjid Village in Shibganj Upazila of Chapainawabganj District.

Manda PS OC Md Mojaffar Hossen said the arrested were carrying the phensedyl by a motorcycle.

Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), in separate drives, arrested eleven people with drugs worth about Tk 10,61,950 in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district recently.

A total of 888 bottles of phensedyl, 403 bottles of wine, 265 yaba tablets, 2.6 kg of hemp and 91 pieces of ample were seized during the drives.

DINAJPUR: Police, in separate drives, arrested eight persons with drugs in Hakimpur Upazila of the district recently.

Police on Saturday detained seven persons along with hemp and cash money from Hili border area in the upazila.

The detainees are: Asaduzzaman, 37, Jewel Sheikh, 30, Rashed, 30, Mamun, 28, Sabbir Hossen, 23, Saidul Islam, 45, and Mamunur Rashid Kamal, 29.

Hakimpur PS OC Abdur Razzaq said on information, a team of police raided different areas of the upazila and detained them along with 400 grams of hemp, and Tk 28,500 and Rs 17,040 in cash.

On the other hand, BGB members detained a man along with 3,900 yaba tablets from Hakimpur Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

Detained Abdul Hakim, 55, is a resident of Chengram Village in the upazila.

Hili Basudebpur Camp Commander Subedar Chan Mia said on information that a big consignment of yaba tablets was being smuggled into the country from India, a team of BGB raided Hili border area and nabbed Abdul Hakim with the yaba.

NATORE: Police arrested two persons along with 1.474 kilograms of heroin from a microbus on the Dhaka-Natore Highway in Harishpur area of the district town on Friday night.

Police Super (SP) Liton Kumar Saha confirmed the matter in a press briefing at his office room on Saturday.

The arrested are: Belal Uddin, 45, son of late Anis Uddin of Mahishbari Shibsagor area in Godagari Upazila, and Abdul Mannan, driver of the microbus and son of late Asiruddin of Dadpur Pashimpara Village in Paba Upazila of Rajshahi District.

The SP Liton Kumar Saha said they had information that a big cache of heroin was being taken to Jamalpur District from Godagari via Natore. Following this, police stopped the vehicle in the said area and arrested the two along with the heroin.

BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: Police arrested a drug trader along with four bottles of phensedyl from Ikri Village in Bhandaria Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.

Arrested Asadul Hawlader, 35, is the son of Md Salek Hawlader of the village.

Sources said, acting on a tip-off that drugs were being sold near Ikri Government Primary School, a team of police led by Telikhali Investigation Centre In-charge SI Nurul Amin raided there and arrested the drug trader along with the phensedyl.

RAJSHAHI: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-5 arrested three persons along with 302 bottles of phensedyl from Puthia Bus Stand area in the district on Tuesday night.

The arrested are: Sahalal, 32, son of Humayun Ali of Shibnagar Village, Raju Mia, 23, son of Faruk Hossen of Ajgubi Village, and Omar Faruk, 30, son of Shesh Mahmud in Shibganj Upazila of Chapainawabganj District.









In a press release, RAB sources said members of RAB-5 Mollapara Camp raided the said area at night and arrested the trio with the phensedyl from an onion-laden truck. About 13,670 kg of onions, the truck and cash Tk 4,500 were also seized during the drive.

BAGERHAT: Members of Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) arrested a drug trader along with half kg hemp from College Road area near Dwigraz Bazaar under Mongla Upazila of the district early Tuesday.

Arrested Zakaria Sheikh, 30, is the son of Md Mostak Sheikh of Bashbazar area.

BCG Mongla West Zone Operation Officer Lt Imtiaz Alam, in a press briefing on Tuesday noon, said acting on a tip-off, they raided the said area and arrested the drug trader along with the hemp. 