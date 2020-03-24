Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Day
01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
Month
01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09
10
11
12
Year
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
Tuesday, 24 March, 2020, 4:51 PM
Print Edition
Front Page
Editorial
Op-Ed
Art & Culture
Business
Miscellaneous
Sports
Back Page
Eduvista
Foreign News
Countryside
City News
Feature
Observer TeCH
Women's Own
Law & Justice
Health & Nutrition
Book Review
Literature
Young Observer
Life & Style
Commentary
National
Business
Countryside
International
Don't miss
Education
Sports
Front Page
Editorial
Op-Ed
Art & Culture
Business
Miscellaneous
Sports
Back Page
Eduvista
Foreign News
Countryside
City News
Eid Magazine
Magazine 2019
Magazine 2017
Magazine 2016
Magazine 2015
Visual
Khaleda to be released soon as jail term suspended
Coronavirus pandemic 'accelerating': WHO chief
Bangladesh confirms fourth death
Coronavirus: Bangladeshi woman dies in NY
Home
Countryside
Ansar and VDP members distributing masks among the pedestrians in Gaibandha Town
Published : Tuesday, 24 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Count : 100
Ansar and VDP members distributing masks among the pedestrians in Gaibandha Town
Ansar and VDP members distributing masks among the pedestrians in Gaibandha Town on Monday with a view to preventing coronavirus. photo: observer
« Previous
Next »
You Might Also Like
29 nabbed with drugs in six districts
Meeting on preventing coronavirus
Ansar and VDP members distributing masks among the pedestrians in Gaibandha Town
Poor indebted people worried of paying instalment
Man’s body recovered in Rajshahi
90 wild crocodiles, 10 rare baby tortoises to be freed in Sundarbans
Masks, leaflets on coronavirus distributed
Four detained centring coronavirus
Latest News
Pakistan suspends civil servants for corona patient selfie
Khaleda to be released soon as jail term suspended
Coronavirus: Pakistan announces lockdown of major provinces
Thailand to declare emergency decree
Italy's coronavirus deaths slow, offering glimmer of hope
Coronavirus pandemic 'accelerating': WHO chief
Bangladesh confirms fourth death
Holiday at TCB, DNCRP cancelled
Educational institutions' closer extended till Apr 9
Overseas returnees asked to contact police
Most Read News
10 days' public holiday begins March 26
Army to be deployed on streets Tuesday
Dhaka faces shutdown
Coronavirus situation: PM Hasina to address nation Mar 25
Analyzing preparedness against coronavirus pandemic
Grandma, 95, becomes oldest woman in Italy to recover from virus
Educationist Borhan Uddin Khan Jahangir dies
Coronavirus: Banks to remain open during holidays
COVID-19 impacts surge out the global economy
Italy-returnee dies in Kishoreganj hospital
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail:
[email protected]
,
[email protected]
,
[email protected]
,
[email protected]
,
[ABOUT US]
[CONTACT US]
[AD RATE]
Developed & Maintenance by i2soft