Poor indebted people worried of paying instalment





All essential commodities including rice have already registered an excessive price hike.

Nobody is going out without work. Given the situation, the poor people who are indebted to different banks and NGOs have fallen in difficulties.

They are finding no options regarding how their weekly instalments would be paid. Also suspension of instalment payment was demanded by them until the corona-situation becomes normal.

The maximum people of Panchagarh are of low-income class.

They are labourers, stone workers, tea labourers, rickshaw-pullers, van drivers and small farmers.

They live lives in hardship. Their limited earnings compelled them for getting loans from different sources including commercial banks and microcredit NGOs in order to meet their living capacity deficits.

Their loan-taking ranged from Tk 20 thousand to one lakh from such banks and NGOs whose branches are available in the district. Many purchased rickshaws or vans in loan.

As per the loan-condition, they are to pay instalments on week basis.

They are to save their instalments from their little earnings. But the corona-situation has gloomed all earning sources. The panic-driven concern has made them highly apprehensive as well.

They have already suffered a cut to daily earnings. Also they are not going out of home.

And, their livelihood has been in jeopardy. In this backdrop, the price situation has been worse with truncated availability of essential commodities.

An auto-driver Nayan Islam of Jalasi area said, "My auto was purchased taking a loan amount of Tk 1.20 lakh from three NGOs," adding, "Every week, I've to give an instalment of Tk 3000."

"The public moving has declined on roads due to corona-fear," he pointed out, adding, "So the earning is not like earlier."

"I am finding no way for managing instalment money," he expressed his frustration.

Sabibur Rahman Sabir of old Panchagarh said, "I've to give weekly instalment of Tk 2,500," adding, "and another payment is Tk 3,000 for taking loan from another NGO."

Demanding suspension of instalment until the normalcy of the situation, he said, "It is difficult for us to continue instalment."

At least for the time-being, the payment of instalment should be suspended, said a rural physician Nurul Islam Nuru, adding, the low-income village people are not in good condition.

They have been exhausted by the NGO-pressure, he pointed out, adding, "It should be intervened by the administration.

Shahdat Hossain Sajjad of Atwary Upazila said, in this corona-situation, the low-income families have turned reckless, adding, but the NGO men are sitting at the home of the loan-takers.

It is deemed to be inhuman to us, he added.

Panchagarh Manager of ASA, an NGO, Nuruzzaman said, "We have nothing to do in this regard," adding, "No instruction has yet been received for stopping instalment."

"Our duty is to carry out the highest authority's decision," he explained.

Other NGOs also echoed him.

Panchagarh Chamber Director Harun-ur-Rashid Babu said, despite no corona-detection in Panchagarh, panic is prevailing everywhere, adding, prices of essentials have gone up and many labourers have turned workless.

Mainly sufferings have griped the low-income people, he pointed out.

According to him, another problem of their hardship life is the 'instalment'.

In this situation, the government should stop instalment for time-being, he suggested, adding, "If not, these people shall be in serious suffering."









Deputy Commissioner Sabina Yasmin said, "At our meeting with the NGO representatives, we'll request them for stopping payment of instalment."





