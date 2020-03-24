Man’s body recovered in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Mar 23: Police recovered the body of a man in Godagari Upazila of the district on Sunday morning. Deceased Rafiqul Islam, 32, was the son of Fazlur Rahman, hailed from Chapainawabganj District. Officer-in-Charge (OC) (Investigation) of Godagari Model Police Station Nrittopad Das said locals spotted the body in Matikata Newanpara Padma's char area and called 999. Being informed, a team of police recovered the body and sent it to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue. Injury marks were found on his body, the OC added.







