90 wild crocodiles, 10 rare baby tortoises to be freed in Sundarbans





According to sources at the Department of Forest (DoF), the animals to be from Karamjal Wild Animal Reproduction Centre in Chadpai Range under East Sundarbans Division (ESD) shall be freed in the rivers of this mangrove forest. The area of the Sundarbans is 6,017sq km. It constitutes 51 per cent of country's total reserve forest.

On December 6 in 1997, UNESCO declared 1,39,700 hectares of three reserve zones in the Sundarbans the world heritage site. At present there are 184 species of plants, 375 species of animals including two species of deer and the habitat of Royal Bengal Tigers in the Sundarbans.

In 450 rivers and canals of the Sundarbans, there are six species of in-extinct dolphins and 210 species of fish in addition to salt-water crocodiles.

DoF Officer Muhammed Belayet Hossain of the ESD said, these 100 animals would be formally released in rivers and canals in four ranges, adding that, by freeing these animals in addition to other yearly programmes, the DoF will make the Mujib Barsha meaningful.





















