Tuesday, 24 March, 2020, 4:50 PM
Home Countryside

Masks, leaflets on coronavirus distributed

Published : Tuesday, 24 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Our Correspondents

Leaflets and masks were distributed in two districts- Laxmipur and Khulna, recently with a view to preventing coronavirus.
LAXMIPUR: To make awareness about coronavirus, masks and leaflets were distributed by police in the district.
On Monday morning, Superintendent of Police (SP) D. A.H.M Kamruzzaman distributed these things among the people in north Temuhuni area of the town.
The distribution programme was attended, among others, by Additional SP Reazul Kabir, District Detective Branch Chief Iqbal Hossain and Sadar Model Police Station Officer-In-Charge (OC) AKM Azizur Rahman Mia.
The police super said, this mask distribution programme has been held in order to make awareness among the people, adding, neither panic nor rumour, only awareness can contain this contamination.
KHULNA: Leaflets were distributed in the city on Friday to make people aware of coronavirus.
Khulna City Corporation Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque inaugurated the distribution programme at a function in No. 29 Ward of the city as chief guest.
Mayor Khaleque said as over 20 persons of the country have been infected with COVID-19, there is no alternative to conduct campaign to make the people aware of the disease.
He also discouraged the people to avoid all kinds of public gatherings, meetings and rallies and urged them to maintain one-meter distance from one another.
General Secretary of city Awami League MDA Babul Rana, and Convener of City Juba League Shafiqur Rahman Palash attended the function as special guests.


