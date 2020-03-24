Video
Tuesday, 24 March, 2020
Four detained centring coronavirus

Published : Tuesday, 24 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

Four persons including two Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) candidates were arrested for spreading rumour and selling fake coronavirus vaccine in separate drives in two districts- Pirojpur and Narayanganj, on Sunday.  
PIROJPUR: Two HSC candidates were arrested on Sunday by Detective Branch (DB) of Police in the district on charge of spreading rumour over coronavirus.
At noon, they were nabbed from Bhagrati Chattar and Talukdarbari in the town, it was confirmed by Superintendent of Police Hayatul Islam Khan.
The arrestees are Sohel Sheikh Ridoy, 19, of Sheikhpara area and Anam Sheikh, 19, of Maddhyarasta area. Both are HSC candidates.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of DB Police Md Mizanur Hoque said, on the facebook, they were spreading rumour in video-posting about coronavirus.
NARAYANGANJ: Two fraud men were held in Sonargaon Upazila of the district on Sunday morning when they were selling fake coronavirus vaccine.
The detainees were identified as Abjal Hossain from Dhaka and Babul Islam from Patuakhali.
Local sources said they were selling vitamin injection for Tk 200 to Tk 500 in Kobaga area saying it is vaccine for coronavirus.
As the news spread in the area, people gathered in the area and beat them up and handed over to local police.


