1,460 foreign returnees sent to home quarantine, 32 to isolation in 4 dists





RAJSHAHI: A total of 210 foreign returnees were sent to home quarantine in the district on Monday for preventing the spread of novel coronavirus.

Of them, a total of 83 returnees have been kept under the home quarantine in the last 24 hours and 21 others were released as they maintained the conditions of home quarantine, said Rajshahi Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Enamul Haque on Monday noon.

Meanwhile, Rajshahi Mess Malik Samiti General Secretary Ismail Hossain declared the messes in the area lockdown at noon.

He said all educational institutions are remained close since March 18. Many students have gone home and some are in the mess. Lockdown has been announced considering the safety of remaining students.

PANCHAGARH: At least 363 foreign returnees were sent to home quarantine, and a youth from Dhaka was kept in isolation in the district during the last 24 hours.

Following this, the total number of home-quarantined people here stands at 551. Most of them have recently returned from Singapore, Malaysia, Katter, Saudi Arabia, Dubai, Sudan, South Korea, Netherland, South Africa, Greece, Uganda and China.

As a youth, 22, was sent to Isolation Unit in Panchagarh Adhunik Sadar Hospital, a panic has increased among the locals.

The youth is from Kalkini Upazila of Madaripur. He worked in Dhaka.

He went to the house of father-in-law in Naogaon after attending a marriage function. From Friday, he fell sick. The doctors sent him to isolation unit while he was rushed to Panchagarh Adhunik Sadar Hospital. A total of nine people of his in-law's family were also sent to home quarantine.

Panchagarh CS Dr Fazlur Rahman confirmed the matter.

KSHOREGANJ: At least 383 people including 77 new ones were sent to home quarantine and 31 including two new ones were kept in isolation in the district till Monday.

Of them, 33 home-quarantined people were from Kishoreganj Sadar Upazila, 25 in Hossainpur, 23 in Karimganj, 11 in Tarail, 32 in Pakundia, 118 in Katiadi, 25 in Kuliarchar, 74 in Bhairab, 3 in Nikli, 13 in Bajitpur, 14 in Itna, 12 in Mithamoin and there are 16 in Isolation Ward in Austagram and 15 in Bhairab.

Kishoreganj CS Dr Md Mujibur Rahman said the institutional quarantine mechanism has been strengthened to prevent spread of coronavirus in the district.

Institutional quarantine has been set up at three high schools in the Austagram Upazila, Trauma Hospital in Bhairab Upazila and Shahid Syed Nazrul Islam Medical College Hospital in Sadar Upazila.

However, no one has been kept in the institutional quarantine at Shaheed Syed Nazrul Islam Medical College Hospital yet, the CS added.

MANIKGANJ: A total of 504 foreign returnees with 52 new ones were sent to home quarantine in the district.

Fifteen people were released on Monday after ending their 14-day quarantine period.

A total of 208 people were released during the last nine days, District Civil Surgeon Dr Anwarul Amin Akhand confirmed.

A 17-bed isolation unit - 12 for man and five for woman - was prepared at Manikgaj Sadar Hospital while a quarantine unit of 100 people.





















