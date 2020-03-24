Video
Tuesday, 24 March, 2020
Rootless people & COVID-19

Published : Tuesday, 24 March, 2020

Dear Sir

Coronavirus infection in the country is increasing day by day. Educational institutions, hotels, motels, tourist centres and shopping malls are closed. Several upazilas have been locked down. May be, the whole country will lock down to prevent the spreading of virus.

If so, this may be the biggest humanitarian disaster in recent times. That catastrophe will be exacerbated in the streets of the country where millions of homeless people living in difficult condition. If the country is locked down, where will they be blocked? There are numerous street children throughout the country. Many homeless people on the sidewalk along the road may be the subject of this disease and may become agent of the Corona virus.

 It cannot be said that they will not be infected by the virus rather they are the most vulnerable people to this disease. In this ought situation, appropriate policy should be adopted regarding these rootless people.

If the government delay in taking preventive measures, the nation will pay big price.





Abu Faruk
Bandarban



