Role of immune system & healthy lifestyle on harmful pathogens



M A RAZZAQ



The immune system plays an important role in protecting us from viral, bacterial and harmful pathogens. The immune system is the network of cells throughout our body i.e. the skin, the blood and elsewhere that work together to prevent or reduce infection from potentially harmful pathogens like bacteria and viruses and to prevent damage from non-infectious agents like sunburn and cancer. Microbiological scientists have categorized various immune cells in two groups namely innate immune cells and adaptive immune cells.



The first line of defence in human body is as good as an infantry division--being performed by innate immune cells who identifies micro organisms and other potential threats thus triggering an instant and sharp response to get rid of the microbial invasion. Adaptive immune cells are involved in the second part of the immune response and these are special cells that respond to "mop up " or clear up the residue or remaining organisms left after the innate immune response.



Adaptive immune system is also known as 'immune memory' and the interesting fact is that it can recognize a pathogen which has previously entered in a body. In case of any microbial invasion , the system functions to get rid of the invader beside building a stronger defence through a process of replication and the body is better prepared and alert to fight off pathogens if and when it reappears, in our system.



In case of new virus, as of COVID-19, our immune memory has not encountered such a virus earlier which failed to recognize the harmful pathogen and virtually develop natural immunity. We have vaccines for the known viruses but we do not have any vaccine for the new coronavirus-19 until today. However, research and trial is going on to introduce the vaccine as soon as possible. Meantime, it should be noted that a vaccine is not a boost or solution to our whole immune system. A vaccine works very specifically and is prepared to combat and protect oneself from a particular pathogen such as flu, polio or chicken pox etc.



In such a situation and extreme crises, we must tune our immune system in a medically recommended and fine way to protect ourselves from the invasion of deadly viruses and other harmful agents available in the atmosphere. There are a good number of known factors responsible to weaken our immune system and we must take care of it for our own interest, healthy living and existence in a better way. The factors are smoking, malnutrition, pregnancy, medications, age and underlying medical conditions and finally alcohol,

Smoking reduces the ability our lungs to function and suppresses the immune system. So, a smoker is comparatively susceptible to respiratory disease or any viral infections. Malnourished people are more susceptible to viral infection and a good number of diseases as they are missing some essential vitamins and minerals in their diets on regular basis for maintaining a good immune system. Pregnant women may be at risk of harmful infections as they experience a change in their immune system at this stage followed by an additional responsibility of upcoming baby.



Some medicines like steroids and immunomodulators may suppress the immune system from functioning normal or at optimum level. Age is also a risk factor for viral or bacterial infections. Young children are susceptible to infections as their immune system is still developing and older people are at risk due to weak immune system. Above all, already existing medical conditions like diabetes , blood pressure, asthma, heart disease, respiratory infections and renal problems are responsible to weaken the immune system and put patients of viral and other infections at maximum risk.



Alcohol in low dose may have some benefits but large quantity and regular dose is no less than a poison in our body. It damages the intestinal gut and liver besides reducing the number and function of at least three important cells in our immune system-macrophages (a type of white blood cells), T cells and C cells.











In conclusion, we must take initiative at personal level to avoid exposure to infectious virus and spread of harmful pathogens as much as possible. We must wash our hands using soap frequently, at least 20 seconds to make it germ free. We must use tissues while coughing and sneezing thus maintaining manners. On the top, we must avoid stress and tension, eat fresh and healthy foods, fruits and vegetables, stay active through regular exercise and get enough sleep to boost our immune system working at optimum level. A healthy immune system and maintaining a healthy life style can resist and protect us and our bodies from the invasion of harmful pathogens, bacteria and virus including COVID -19.



The writer is freelance contributor

To fight against any viral, bacterial or harmful pathogens three things are needed: the immune system, healthy life style and vaccine. These three factors are related to each other and inter dependent. Any shortage or deficiency in any of the three factors may lead towards affecting the human being in a larger scale. In case of the recent world-wide spread of COVID-19, there is no vaccine available yet and that's why a good immune system and healthy life style may protect us from this deadly virus.The immune system plays an important role in protecting us from viral, bacterial and harmful pathogens. The immune system is the network of cells throughout our body i.e. the skin, the blood and elsewhere that work together to prevent or reduce infection from potentially harmful pathogens like bacteria and viruses and to prevent damage from non-infectious agents like sunburn and cancer. Microbiological scientists have categorized various immune cells in two groups namely innate immune cells and adaptive immune cells.The first line of defence in human body is as good as an infantry division--being performed by innate immune cells who identifies micro organisms and other potential threats thus triggering an instant and sharp response to get rid of the microbial invasion. Adaptive immune cells are involved in the second part of the immune response and these are special cells that respond to "mop up " or clear up the residue or remaining organisms left after the innate immune response.Adaptive immune system is also known as 'immune memory' and the interesting fact is that it can recognize a pathogen which has previously entered in a body. In case of any microbial invasion , the system functions to get rid of the invader beside building a stronger defence through a process of replication and the body is better prepared and alert to fight off pathogens if and when it reappears, in our system.In case of new virus, as of COVID-19, our immune memory has not encountered such a virus earlier which failed to recognize the harmful pathogen and virtually develop natural immunity. We have vaccines for the known viruses but we do not have any vaccine for the new coronavirus-19 until today. However, research and trial is going on to introduce the vaccine as soon as possible. Meantime, it should be noted that a vaccine is not a boost or solution to our whole immune system. A vaccine works very specifically and is prepared to combat and protect oneself from a particular pathogen such as flu, polio or chicken pox etc.Smoking reduces the ability our lungs to function and suppresses the immune system. So, a smoker is comparatively susceptible to respiratory disease or any viral infections. Malnourished people are more susceptible to viral infection and a good number of diseases as they are missing some essential vitamins and minerals in their diets on regular basis for maintaining a good immune system. Pregnant women may be at risk of harmful infections as they experience a change in their immune system at this stage followed by an additional responsibility of upcoming baby.Some medicines like steroids and immunomodulators may suppress the immune system from functioning normal or at optimum level. Age is also a risk factor for viral or bacterial infections. Young children are susceptible to infections as their immune system is still developing and older people are at risk due to weak immune system. Above all, already existing medical conditions like diabetes , blood pressure, asthma, heart disease, respiratory infections and renal problems are responsible to weaken the immune system and put patients of viral and other infections at maximum risk.Alcohol in low dose may have some benefits but large quantity and regular dose is no less than a poison in our body. It damages the intestinal gut and liver besides reducing the number and function of at least three important cells in our immune system-macrophages (a type of white blood cells), T cells and C cells.In conclusion, we must take initiative at personal level to avoid exposure to infectious virus and spread of harmful pathogens as much as possible. We must wash our hands using soap frequently, at least 20 seconds to make it germ free. We must use tissues while coughing and sneezing thus maintaining manners. On the top, we must avoid stress and tension, eat fresh and healthy foods, fruits and vegetables, stay active through regular exercise and get enough sleep to boost our immune system working at optimum level. A healthy immune system and maintaining a healthy life style can resist and protect us and our bodies from the invasion of harmful pathogens, bacteria and virus including COVID -19.The writer is freelance contributor