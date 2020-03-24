Where will Corona spread if not in Bangladesh?



Faisal Ahmed

Having read the title anyone might jump on the conclusion that I am spreading consternation among the readers as to the curse- Corona! But I am not! Rather, what I am trying to figure out is a ruthless reality of blame game that had been being played for last few days in Bangladesh by literally every concerned quarter of the society to defend Corona.

Why is Novel Corona in Bangladesh? Many might end up answering: Corona is a pandemic declared by WHO (World Health Organization), so it's no wonder to see this vicious virus stepping into Bangladesh. But if we zoom in what transpired in last few weeks, the question- who to blame for corona outbreak in Bangladesh? However, is not irrelevant at all. Here, my counter question is: who not to blame? Every responsible section of our society that should have played a crucial role to keep this global monster at bay, has failed, vehemently failed.



Lack of preparedness by government:

While lack of preparedness of government to resist the highly contiguous disease was crystal clear, coordination among the various government agencies was atrocious to say the least. Utter mismanagement of the government started with 152 returnees from Italy who were taken to Ashkona Hajj Camp only to put them in a sea of harassment and hassle. Then again, one time the authorities in Dhaka banned flights from Corona-affected countries, the other time, defying their own ban they allowed a Qatar Airways flight from Europe to land at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.



When the government played hide and seek with the real Corona situation in the country and closure of all educational institutions, it made quite a stir in social networking sites. But what remained under the carpet then was the fact that our hospitals were literally zero-equipped with PPE (personal protective equipment). Had not it been a big failure for the government not to be able to provide our doctors and nurses with all the safety gears like respirator masks, gowns, eye-protective goggles and hand gloves before the calamity began wrecking havoc?



Irresponsible behaviour of expatriates

A significant percentage of our total GDP comes from the sweat-soaked remittances sent by thousands of expatriates who toil immensely in different countries of the world. While the nation acknowledges their mammoth contribution to our economy with due gratefulness, the approach of some unscrupulous expatriates after returning home, however, stigmatizes their commitments towards the country.



As returnees from Corona-infected countries, they were all supposed to be in 14-day home-quarantine, so that the life-threatening virus could not spread. But what happened? One fled the hospital, the other got married and many more were on absolute freedom roaming around their localities as if nothing mattered to them, not even the lives of their near and dear ones. Their failure to comprehend the crucial role they could play by keeping themselves home-quarantined in this horror hour of the country can be a very, very costly failure.



Reckless conduct of public:

No actions work if the commoners themselves are not aware of their own duties. The kind of public outcries that were made by Corona outbreak in Bangladesh may make one think that our mass people are smarter than the people in the first world. The reality, however, is appalling. Not only did they fail to keep their expatriate relatives in home-quarantine, they also hid their own symptoms of Novel Corona at times putting healths of their surrounding people at stake. Even worse, some crooked people, in an unprecedented move, thronged locked down house in the Tolarbagh neighbourhood of Mirpur in the capital.



How will you take it? Over-enthusiasts? Callous? Or utterly ignorant? Added to all these carelessnesses of the public has been another fact that some people of our country think themselves to be supernaturally immune to any virus; neither do they put on any mask nor do they use any sanitizer or soap. They think God will help them even if they don't themselves. Interestingly, some people are just opposite; they call panic button even before the situation gets panicky; they hoard daily commodities presuming an ensuing deadlock.



Immoral actions of opportunistic businessmen:

"Some famish and some feast" has been the case here in Bangladesh right now. As the demand of face mask and hand sanitizers went high, some opportunistic businessmen cashed in the occasion by charging their goods many times more than the actual prices. But the worst of all was when we saw, in a TV report, a man ironing the used masks after shampoo-washing them for resale. Doesn't it sound horrible? If our businessmen slaughter their own consciences, norms and ethics in a crunch condition like this, why won't Corona slice right through our country?



Negligence of doctors:

Although our doctors, sometimes, made headlines by their heroics in several occasions with their limited resources, to render their services to Corona patients, they are not either spared of the complaints of negligence. A young Bangladeshi returnee from Canada died a few days back just because of the sheer negligence of doctors and nurses on duty in Dhaka Medical College Hospital as she was suspected of carrying Novel Corona virus. This incident simply proves that our doctors have more room to be professional and dutiful.



Ignorance of netizens: Netizens, in some cases, whether knowingly or unknowingly, have invited and spread terror by believing rumors. As a 35-second audio-clip of a man claiming to be a doctor, talking to a Rohan over phone, went viral, many in this country became a prey to this internet hoax. Many ended up believing that innumerable people were dying of Corona, but the government kept it secret. Although the criminal was nabbed by the law enforcers, the damage was already done. Thus, many a time, netizens spread fake and fabricated news only to make our already packed people more panicked.











As the saying goes, "Everyone's responsibility is no one's responsibility", the people of our country are now busy blaming each other for the Corona outbreak. But when it comes to them to execute their own duties, they just shrug off.



The writer is faculty of English Language, ABC International School, Narayanganj

