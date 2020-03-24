Upcoming national budget to face multifaceted challenges



Abdus Salam Murshedy



The Corona impact is badly affecting export market that Bangladeshi exporters are making loss in doing business and due to falling orders along with buyers' unwillingness to take the finished products are making exporters worried that how they would pay repay banks loans, pay workers and recover the losses that they are making now. Apart from exports traders and manufactures in domestic market are also feeling the pinch due to prolonged shutdown as well as lockdown of people in most of the export destinations that has totally stopped supply chain.

Due to forcing the closure of many factories in China, Bangladesh businesspeople also have been facing trouble in outsourcing raw materials as including garment sector a lot of industrial units are dependent on Chinese raw materials. On the other hand Bangladesh's exports make up more than 70 per cent of the crabs in the Chinese market which has been stopped due to outbreak of the novel COVID-19.



If the ban is not revoked, farmers here will incur heavy financial losses. More than 30 per cent of the total crab exports are cultivated in Bagerhat. Full-grown crabs are difficult to preserve in farms for a long period.



Analysts say that the supply chain of raw material for the export-oriented industries is already snapped by the fatal COVID-19 epidemic which has started hitting Bangladesh's economy. In addition to a disruption to the global supply chain, many other sectors, like computers and electronics, textiles, heavy machinery, shipping, transport, tourism and development project funding, may bear some cascading effects.



Bangladesh's US $34 billion apparel sector which accounts more than 85 per cent of the foreign currency may badly be affected due to the global pandemic situation of the coronavirus and if it lasts for long time it may severely shake the economy.



Apart from challenges in export and import the other issues are the government's implementation of 10 fast-track projects, half of those being progressed by the Chinese funds and technical assistance including the much-hyped Padma Bridge. In the budget such issues should be addressed carefully by the government. There are also other projects like metro rail, Padma Rail Link, Payra Thermal Power Plant, Chittagong-Cox's Bazar Rail Line, Karnaphuli Tunnel and Dhaka Bypass Expressway, Rooppur Nuclear Power project and many others may face setback due to ongoing problems caused by coronavirus.



The above consequences will be felt in a number of ways. Bangladesh's dependency on China is significant. China has been the largest trading partner of Bangladesh with a share of 18.94 per cent of total trade in 2018. China is Bangladesh's biggest import partner. Bangladesh's main export commodity, readymade garments (RMG), relies heavily on China for its raw materials. Raw materials for pharmaceuticals are also imported from China.



Bangladesh's recent surge in FDI is largely driven by Chinese investment. China has invested in a number of projects including in the transport and energy sectors. Activities of several infrastructure projects in Bangladesh which are being implemented by the Chinese construction firms have slowed down due to COVID-19.



Not only has the supply of construction materials been hampered, but many Chinese workers engaged in Bangladesh's infrastructure projects have also been confined in their country. This may lead to time over-run and cost escalation of projects leading the Bangladesh government to borrow more.



As the economic damage of the coronavirus outbreak cannot be avoided, policymakers should take immediate measures to minimise the losses. To recover the coronavirus caused losses in business and economics the government should take necessary measures aiming to meet the rising challenges in the upcoming budget as well as to minimize the disasters in the country's growth of the economy.



First of all it is an urgent need to take actions for stopping spread of the virus and for these financial allocations are needed for strengthening the health system with adequate testing facilities, staff, medicine, beds and other medical necessities. For importing essentials including raw materials the government should immediately look for alternative sources though prices may be higher in particular items related to pharmaceuticals and medical devices.



A pool of low income people, labours, small and medium enterprises and other daily based workers would be badly affected and to support them few schemes should be taken. As banks are in trouble at this moment due to adequate liquidity, supports should be provided for their available liquidity on easy terms and conditions and a supportive monetary policy by Bangladesh Bank are necessary at this moment that will lower interest rates.

The government should help the virus affected households and corona-induced unemployed people by providing temporary support in the form of cash transfer and loans. These facilities should be provided to the affected businesses, particularly the small and medium ones and payback period may be extended.











On the above consequences it is imperative to cautiously prepare the national budget for the financial year 2020-21(FY21).



The writer is parliament member and managing director of the Envoy Group

