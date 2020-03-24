

Lock down is now the only solution



After finishing a meeting with WHO representatives in Dhaka, DSCC Mayor Sayeed Khokon stated that the international representatives claimed that those countries, which have announced state of emergency and locked down the most-infected areas, have been noticeably successful in preventing the disease. However, the government and administration haven't decided to accept their proposal since Dhaka is a hub where people from across the country come and earn their livelihoods, especially the working class people.



Nevertheless, amid this corona crisis it would be more than wise to lock down the capital city at least temporary and closely observe the situation. Already 80 cities have been locked down among which 31 are in our neighbouring state-India. Many cities also imposed Section 144, a law that bans more than five people from gathering. Therefore, it is the need of the minute as we have to combat the spreading of the virus.



Moreover, it is also time to replicate China's Coronavirus lockdown strategies as they have become an example in handling this pandemic. Home quarantine should be strictly followed by all. All people must work from home till the situation becomes normal.



The school, college and other educational institutions must shutdown sine die. Public gathering and all kinds of social occasion should remain postponed. It is time for us to become a little cruel to be kind.











In addition, the government has already stated that we have enough foodstuffs reserved to supply the countrywide people for several months. Therefore, we expect that the authority can provide the needy and underprivileged enough assistance during the lockdown period. Like Wuhan we can adopt a strict lockdown policy, with officials going door to door for health checks, and forcing anyone ill into isolation. We have 4, 443 newly recruited doctors from the BCS 39th batch It is also an opportunity for them to volunteer for a greater humanitarian cause. It is their time to work for the nation.



Last but not the least, if we do not want to witness a Tsunami of corona patients, we must lock down the city as soon as possible. We should remember that to defeat Coronavirus and not to be defeated, we must keep fighting it strategically and effectively. World Health Organisation (WHO) on Saturday advised the government to announce a state of emergency and lock down Dhaka city to prevent spreading of the novel Coronavirus across the country. At present 27 patients have been infected and it is assumed that more are soon to be added to the list.After finishing a meeting with WHO representatives in Dhaka, DSCC Mayor Sayeed Khokon stated that the international representatives claimed that those countries, which have announced state of emergency and locked down the most-infected areas, have been noticeably successful in preventing the disease. However, the government and administration haven't decided to accept their proposal since Dhaka is a hub where people from across the country come and earn their livelihoods, especially the working class people.Nevertheless, amid this corona crisis it would be more than wise to lock down the capital city at least temporary and closely observe the situation. Already 80 cities have been locked down among which 31 are in our neighbouring state-India. Many cities also imposed Section 144, a law that bans more than five people from gathering. Therefore, it is the need of the minute as we have to combat the spreading of the virus.Moreover, it is also time to replicate China's Coronavirus lockdown strategies as they have become an example in handling this pandemic. Home quarantine should be strictly followed by all. All people must work from home till the situation becomes normal.The school, college and other educational institutions must shutdown sine die. Public gathering and all kinds of social occasion should remain postponed. It is time for us to become a little cruel to be kind.In addition, the government has already stated that we have enough foodstuffs reserved to supply the countrywide people for several months. Therefore, we expect that the authority can provide the needy and underprivileged enough assistance during the lockdown period. Like Wuhan we can adopt a strict lockdown policy, with officials going door to door for health checks, and forcing anyone ill into isolation. We have 4, 443 newly recruited doctors from the BCS 39th batch It is also an opportunity for them to volunteer for a greater humanitarian cause. It is their time to work for the nation.Last but not the least, if we do not want to witness a Tsunami of corona patients, we must lock down the city as soon as possible. We should remember that to defeat Coronavirus and not to be defeated, we must keep fighting it strategically and effectively.