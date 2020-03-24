Zoom BD distributes hand sanitizers, soaps among journos



Zoom Bangladesh distributed hand sanitizers, soaps, hand gloves and tissues among journalists in front of Dhaka Reporter Unity (DRU) on Monday. photo: observer

S T Shahin, the founder of the organization said, "Journalism is a risky profession. They collect news even in dangerous period. We distributed hand sanitizer, soap, tissue and hand wash among the journalists." We urged the countryman to stand by people from their respective positions, he added.

Among others, DRU president Rafiqul Islam Azad, general secretary Riaz Chowdhury, Zoom Bangladesh president Ruhul Amin selim, Advisor Aktaruzzaman Roky, Mizanur Rahman, Naim Ahmed, Shadad Ullha, Kazi Shadrul Ismal, Shohag and Ali Hossain, were present.