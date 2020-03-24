Video
Tuesday, 24 March, 2020
Evaly shop delivers daily commodities to citizens staying at homes

Published : Tuesday, 24 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM
City Desk

Evaly, ecommerce-based marketplaces have decided to deliver daily commodities and necessary products to the citizens staying at homes for corona awarness.
They are going to launch a new campaign titled 'Evaly Express Shop' for customers to get their essential products at home, said a press release.
The service will be in full operation from today (24 March).
However, raw market products like fish and meat will not be available in this shop. Customers will be able to receive their products at minimum one hour after ordering their products within a maximum period of 36 hours depending on ordered.


